This $16 Body Spray Has ‘Unbelievable’ Staying Power, You’ll Smell ‘Amazing’ Even After a Long, Sweaty Workout

In an ideal world, you’d put deodorant on in the morning, go about your day, and come home smelling just as fresh as you left. Unfortunately, many deodorants that say they last for hours, don’t exactly do as promised. But according to shoppers, that’s not the case with Curie. The Shark Tank-winning clean body care brand has a line of full body deodorant sprays that actually last and will make you smell “amazing” all day long.

Curie’s Full Body Deodorant Sprays are aluminum-free and made without baking soda, so it’s less likely to cause irritation for those with sensitive skin. It’s non-aerosol spray that’s made with sage oil, witch hazel, and probiotics. It leaves “zero-residue” and was made to keep you fresh throughout the day. According to the brand, it’s the “spray-anywhere deodorant of your dreams.”

If you find yourself failing the “sniff” test in the middle of the day, this is definitely a product you’ll want to snag ASAP. It’s also decently priced at $16 per can. That’s definitely not bad considering it is a product that shoppers claim is the “best” and “only” deodorant that actually works.

Curie’s line of stick deodorants and deodorant sprays come highly recommended by shoppers. As one reviewer wrote, the White Tea Tree spray is a must-have. It “smells fantastic” and actually lasts.

Another shopper couldn’t stop raving over how the spray actually worked. “A lot of companies and influencers say ‘this is guaranteed to work’ and most fail on that one single statement,” they wrote. “But Curie is absolutely telling the truth. You don’t even need to guarantee it because it just works, period. It has been life changing for me. I don’t worry about running home to shower after I work out, I don’t even think twice about hugging a friend after a workout, I am no longer self conscious of how I smell because I know I smell good. Even at the end of a long stressful day I smell a hint of coconut oil and I’m just so in love with this product. Ive been trying different products for years! Finally the quest is over! Phew! I hope the owner/founder of this company is wildly successful! She is my superhero!”

One shopper in their 60s swears this is the "best" they've ever used. "This by far is the best spray-on deodorant I have ever used. I'm 64, so that's saying a lot! Gentle to the skin but does the job well. Very refreshing fragrance and not over the top."

If you’re wondering which scent to get, it seems like shoppers really love the White Tea and Orange Neroli options. As one wrote, the White Tea scent is “nice and light,” and also “holds up” to their gym routine. A shopper who loved the Orange Neroli said it smelled “absolutely amazing.” They wrote, “I’ve tried about 20 different all natural deodorants and this is the first one I will be going back to buy again. It lasts about 24 hours for me.”

Just recently, Curie released a brand new scent for the season: Coconut Nectar. It’s the perfect scent for any upcoming beach trips! The spray is also available in Grapefruit Cassis and Juniper Eucalyptus. Be sure to check out Curie’s lineup of clean deodorants today.

