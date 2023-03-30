8 Beautiful Seder Plates That Will Arrive by Passover — Starting at Just $9

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Every spring, Jewish people celebrate Passover — or Pesach, in Hebrew — which commemorates the exodus of the Jews from slavery in Egypt. The eight-day holiday starts with two evening meals called seders, where loved ones gather to read from the Haggadah, which tells the story of the Israelites’ liberation from the Pharaoh. At the center of the Passover table sits a seder plate. “The seder plate and the items that sit on it are a physical representation of the Passover story,” explains Rabbi Debra Smith. “For example, the seder plate holds an egg to represent spring and the circle of life, and horseradish to represent the bitterness of slavery.”

While using a Passover Seder plate is a tradition dating back over 2,000 years (originally, they were made from wicker baskets), the plate itself doesn’t need to have a traditional look or feel, says Smith. “Any dish with six compartments to hold the items for the seder can be a seder plate. Traditionally, each compartment says the name of the item that it holds, but that isn’t a must-have.” With that said, there are countless seder plate options to fit every budget and style. To get you started in your search, here are eight options we love — all of which will arrive before the first seder if you order soon!

Illustrated Seder Plate

Sur La Table

The illustrations on this clay, dishwasher-safe Passover Seder plate are just darling. The minimalist design, complete with an ivy border, is perfect for a modern yet traditional style home.

Sur La Table Passover Seder Plate $24.96 Buy now

Blue & White Ceramic Seder Plate With Gold Accents

Rite Lite

This stunning ceramic seder plate has a traditional design that can be passed down from generation to generation. To complete your tablescape, don’t forget to add the matching matzah cover to your Amazon cart as well.

Rite Lite Blue & White Curlicue Seder Plate $39.99 Buy now

White Porcelain Seder Plate With Pops of Color

Kate Spade

If your vibe is simple and minimalist, but you’re not afraid of color, this unique seder plate is your perfect match. It is made from porcelain, which is known for its beauty and durability, so it will surely last you for years to come. Add the matching Kiddush cup to your Amazon cart to complete the look — and don’t forget to fill it for Elijah.

Kate Spade Oak Street Seder Plate $100.00 Buy now

Porcelain Hamsa Seder Plate

Aviv Judaica

Bring good vibes to your seder with this seder plate, designed by artist Jessica Sporn. Unlike a traditional seder plate with indented areas for each seder item, this one comes with six small removable bowls inscribed with the names of each of the seder’s symbolic foods. That means you can repurpose this plate beyond Passover, which definitely makes the $70 price tag easier to swallow.

Aviv Judaica Artistic Passover Seder Plate $69.99 Buy now

Children’s Passover Melamine Seder Plate

The Dreidel Company

If you’ve been looking for a lightweight, plastic seder plate to take on the road or to place on a kid’s table, consider this beautifully illustrated option that depicts the 10 plagues. Score one plate on Amazon for $9, or buy them in packs of 3, 6, or 12 if you want to stock up.

The Dreidel Company Children’s Passover Melamine Seder Plate $8.99 Buy now

Minimalist Modern Seder Plate

MichalCeramics

At $190, this contemporary ceramic seder plate is a splurge. But it was too stunning not to include. If you don’t love black and white, this set also comes in vanilla cream and mint green. Shopping a few days before the holiday? The seller recommends upgrading to express shipping, which will ensure it will get to you in four days or less.

MichalCeramics Passover Plate $190.00 Buy now

Glazed Porcelain Seder Plate Set With 24k-Gold Detailing

Williams Sonoma

This gold-edged porcelain set comes with a main plate and six side dishes labeled with the symbolic food of the Passover Seder. Although it looks delicate, this plate is actually microwavable and dishwasher safe, which will come in handy when it’s time to clean up.

Williams Sonoma Seder Plate Set $99.95 Buy now

Seder Plate, Matzah Bag, and Kiddush Cup Set

Ner Mitzvah

This set is basically a Passover seder in a box. It comes with a sterling silver seder plate, a matching Kiddush cup, a Haguddah, and a matzo bag. For just $50, that’s definitely a steal.