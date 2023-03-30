These Gorgeous Planters From Walmart Are Going Viral on TikTok & They Start at Just $8

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

‘Tis the season to start planning your gardens and patio plant displays. Do you have enough pots for all your new growth? If not, head to Walmart ASAP because, according to TikTok, there are a bunch of stylish Better Homes & Gardens plant pots available in the Walmart garden center, and you won’t believe how cheap they are.

“I stumbled upon the garden center,” TikTok user @chinafrost_ said in a February video that has since gone viral. “I was shocked to find these planters and I was even more shocked to find that they were all under $30.”

Most of the planters featured in the above video are available to shop online, too. The green Better Homes & Gardens Fischer Planter, for example, is a great pot for plants with shallower root systems like succulents or flowers like periwinkle, petunias, and lavender. You can grab the Fischer planter in two different sizes and three different colors — green, teal, and white.

Image: Better Homes & Gardens

Better Homes & Gardens Fischer Planter $15 Buy now

The mod-style Better Homes & Gardens Chinooke Planter, which comes in white and black, is great for any indoor houseplants that need repotting. The matte finish is super on-trend, and the drainage hole at the bottom will ensure your plant won’t drown if overwatered (hey, it happens!).

Image: Better Homes & Gardens

Better Homes & Gardens Chinooke Bubble Planter $8 Buy now

Available in pink, white, and green, the Better Homes & Gardens Amy Planter is perfect for those who love ceramics with a vintage flair. The stylish arch design is reminiscent of the ’60s and ’70s and the matte white ceramic makes it just subtle enough not to cause a scene. This is a great, large pot for any of your houseplants.

Image: Better Homes & Gardens

Better Homes & Gardens Amy Planter $25 Buy now

With plant pots this affordable, you may be enticed to buy more plants — good luck resisting the urge!

