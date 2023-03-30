Shoppers With ‘Seriously Cracked Lips’ Swear By This $10 K-Beauty Lip Oil That They Call ‘Liquid Gold’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Lip oil is genuinely a hit-or-miss experience. You either find a great one that hydrates and leaves lips with a pretty hue, or you end up with one that feels sticky and makes your pout feel weighed down. There’s nothing worse than landing on the latter, which makes a mess — especially when your hair gets caught in it. Luckily, we found an exceptional lip oil that’s lightweight and actually hydrates your lips. Amazon shoppers say it has the best tint, and it’s on sale now.

The Korean lip oil hydrates lips and leaves them with a pop of color that lasts all day. The oil contains moisturizing ingredients that prevent that sticky feeling that other options offer. The brand says the secret is that it’s formulated with “soothing apple water to instantly feel moisturized and soften your lips.” The oil is available in nine shades, including our favorite, Appleberry. It has a pinkish-red hue that remains a best-seller on Amazon. You can also opt for Applewine, which has a more berry shade, or Appleclear for a true lip gloss look.

“Buy it,” one five-star reviewer urged. “Almost 40, very dry skin, have been suffering my seriously cracked lips that seem to be getting paler and paler…maybe my age + the season, who knows, this lip oil feels great!! Rich, thick, glossy. I thought it felt really nice and felt satisfied, and then I saw myself in the mirror, and the color was so beautiful!”

Other lip oils can feel heavy on the lips, but one shopper confirms that this one doesn’t. “I really can’t stand having something coating my lips, including lip balm, but I needed some lip color now that I’m on video camera more often and look like a ghost. This stain is lovely and doesn’t feel heavy or sticky to me. I’ll put it on, do my eye makeup, and then blot it off, and it leaves a nice, natural tint. Color lasts pretty well, and unlike other ‘stains’ I’ve tried in the past, it does not settle into cracks, making them darker. Also does not feather on me, which a lot of liquids do. I 100% recommend it and will buy it again,” they said.

And it’s actually moisturizing. “Very cute and lasts a pretty long time!” a final lip oil user said. “Glossiness lasts a couple of hours, and the actual color lasts way longer, usually until I remove my makeup at night. Color doesn’t really rub off a bunch if I drink or eat, but gloss wears off tiny a bit, for sure.

I have lips that get VERY dry and cracked cause I live in a desert, especially when I use most other lip tints (Dear Darling Tint in red makes me look like I need a trip to the hospital, haha), but this one is genuinely moisturizing.”

