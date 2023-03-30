This “Pup-ana” Is the Sun-protective Cabana You Didn’t Know Your Dog Needed

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Your dog may love basking in the sun as much as you do in the summertime. But when it’s time to take a break, it’s super important that your dog has somewhere shady to take refuge — dogs can get heatstroke just like people can! MINNIDIP, the company behind some of your favorite pool floats and beach accessories, has created a stylish dog cabana that’s perfect for those sunny and hot beach days or afternoons spent by the pool.

The MINNIDIP Pup-ana Tent was designed to turn your backyard into “the perfect hotel poolside oasis for your pups.” It features a beautiful checker and stripe pattern and is made with UPF 30+ sun-protective fabric to keep your dog as protected from UV rays as possible. It comes with a handy carrying case so you can take it with you to the beach and it’s PVC frame is super easy to put up and take down at the end of the day.

Image: MINNIDIP

MINNIDIP Checker Cabana Stripe Pup-ana Tent $55 Buy now

Or, if you like something with more of a tropical vibe, check out the Pup-ana in the Tropical Palms print. Both Pup-anas also come with mosquito netting to keep pests out, as well as roll-up windows for added ventilation.

Image: MINNIDIP

MINNIDIP Tropical Palms Pup-ana Tent $55 Buy now

Both MINNIDIP Pup-anas also match the brand’s various other people-sized cabanas and umbrellas, so you can outfit your entire pool area to look like a luxury warm-weather getaway.

Right now, MINNIDIP is preparing to restock the brand’s entire website, so if you’re looking to stock up before summer, be prepared to wait a bit longer for your order. With prints and designs this cute, everyone wants in on the good vibes — dogs included!

Keep your BFF cool and safe this summer with his very own Pup-ana and he’ll thank you with so many tail wags. Related story Shoppers Say This ‘Divine’ Vitamin C Serum From a Celeb-Loved Brand Makes ‘Thirsty Skin Hydrated & Fresh’

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: