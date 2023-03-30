If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve been keeping an eye on GreenPan since Oprah added it to her Favorite Things list back in 2021, then you’re going to be thrilled to learn that it’s massively discounted at Sur La Table right now. As part of the retailer’s current cookware sale, the Craft Steel set of 10 GreenPan pieces, which was made exclusively for Sur La Table, is currently 60 percent off. That means you can get all 10 pieces, plus a set of bonus pan protectors, for well under $500.

The GreenPan Craft Steel 10-Piece Cookware Set comes with everything you need to become a pro in the kitchen: two saucepans, two skillets, a stockpot, a sauté pan, plus three pan protectors. The Craft Steel collection is completely nonstick, yet it can still perform like standard stainless steel or copper cookware. It can braise, sear, deglaze, and more, and is even safe to use with metal utensils.

GreenPan Craft Steel is also PFOA-, PFAS-, lead-, and cadmium-free and can be used in the oven up to 600 degrees.

Image: GreenPan

10-Piece GreenPan Cookware Set $440 Buy now

“I didn’t know I would love these so much having had many other competitive brands,” one five-star reviewer wrote on the Sur La Table website. “These are well-built, sturdy, heavy in a good way and the coating is a dream when it comes to cooking.”

Another five-star reviewer added, “I just got this cookware and am loving the set. The ceramic nonstick frying pans are great … I use these daily for everything from eggs to grilled cheese. They really clean up beautifully. The weight of the pans is solid. I love that I can put these in the oven and under the broiler.”

Grab this set now and save $600. If GreenPan is Oprah-approved, then it’s definitely going to change your cooking game for good. Related story Shoppers Say This ‘Divine’ Vitamin C Serum From a Celeb-Loved Brand Makes ‘Thirsty Skin Hydrated & Fresh’

Before you go, check out these chic cookware brands that give Le Creuset a run for its money: