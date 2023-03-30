This Tiktok-approved Magnetic Stove Shelf Will Give You ‘Loads More Storage Space’ According to Reviews

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

On today’s episode of things that just make sense, we’re introducing you to the Stove Shelf — a handy little Amazon find that makes use of that wasted space above your stove. Made famous by TikTok user @ourfavoritefinds, the Stove Shelf is such a no-brainer must-have for kitchen storage that you’ll wonder why you didn’t think to look it up sooner.

“This is a magnetic shelf that sits on top of your stove, holding anything you need to use on a daily basis,” Logan from @ourfavoritefinds said in a March video. “From salt and pepper to olive oil, to your favorite spices and more.”

The Stove Shelf Stainless Steel Finish Magnetic Shelf comes in three sizes, including standard and two apartment sizes, and three finishes. It attaches to the top of your stove with heavy-duty magnets, so there’s no drilling or assembly required. You can even attach it to the top of curved stoves and rearrange the magnets for a custom fit.

Image: Stove Shelf

Stove Shelf Stainless Steel Finish Magnetic Shelf $40 Buy now

Although TikTok made the Stove Shelf famous, people on Amazon have been singing the Stove Shelf’s praises for a while now. It has over 14,200 five-star ratings with many people saying that it’s a game changer for kitchens with limited storage space.

“I live in a small apartment with a small kitchen. The stove is situated so there is not much room to put items that you need near it. This shelf is ideal!” one five-star reviewer wrote. “It is magnetized so it just fits at the top and stays put! I can put my seasonings or oil on it without a problem. It is sturdy and can be easily cleaned. What more do you need?”

And it’s designed in a way that makes it look like it’s always been a part of your stove. “This is everything I wanted it to be! It looks super clean and it gives me loads more shelf space, and I can put my faves right within arms reach!” another five-star reviewer wrote.

Related story Shoppers Say This ‘Divine’ Vitamin C Serum From a Celeb-Loved Brand Makes ‘Thirsty Skin Hydrated & Fresh’

Keep all your go-tos where you can actually get to them by picking up the TikTok-approved Stove Shelf and make your kitchen work better for you.

Before you go, check out these chic cookware brands that give Le Creuset a run for its money: