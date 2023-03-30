Williams Sonoma Is Having an Epic Candle Sale With Deals Starting at Just $13

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.
If you love to light a scented candle during a spring cleaning session, then you need to head over to Williams Sonoma’s website stat! Williams Sonoma currently has a variety of deliciously-scented candles marked down, with some priced at nearly 50 percent off. From fresh summertime stapes to throwbacks to the holidays, there’s a fragrance for every bargain shopper out there.
For those who love an all-season scent, the Williams Sonoma Home Fragrance Bergamot and Oak Large Candle is ideal. It’s a luxurious woodsy fragrance with notes of vanilla, blue sage, and warm tonka bean. Normally a whopping $60, you can pick up this tri-wick candle for just $48.
The Williams Sonoma Pacific Grove candle should definitely be added to your summer scent stash. It’s a bright fragrance inspired by the citrus trees and evergreens along the California coastline and has hints of orange peel, bergamot, eucalyptus, and mossy notes. Pick it up now for $17.
Although the Williams Sonoma Spiced Chestnut candle seems to suit the fall and winter season best, sometimes you need a reminder of the crisp autumn during the height of summer. This fragrance is a blend of buttery chestnut, cinammon, and clove and boasts a burntime of 42 hours. You can grab this scent for just under $13 right now.
Finally, check out the Williams Sonoma Lemongrass Ginger candle for a bit of freshness and zest. This candle, which smells like Chinese ginger, Indian lemongrass, and cedar, is bright and perfect for the spring and summer seasons. It’s just $17 marked down from $25.
Expand your scented candle collection during this Williams Sonoma sale and save big. Your home has never smelled better!
