Hate the Feeling of Lotion? This Gel Moisturizer Absorbs Fast & Is ‘Like a Big Glass of Water for Your Skin’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s a lot to love about lotion. It keeps your skin soft and hydrated, it can smell “heavenly,” and applying it can be a great way to relax or treat yourself. At the same time, lotion can be sticky, too thick or heavy, and can take forever to absorb into the skin. It’s no wonder why some just hate applying lotion altogether. If you hate the feeling of lotion but don’t love the idea of having rough patches and ashy knees and elbows, we found a super hydrating product that’s worthy of being part of your skincare routine.

Soft Services, a brand known for its next-level body care products like the Carea Cream or the always sold out Theraplush Overnight Treatment, has a lotion alternative for those who simply don’t love the feel of lotion. The Speed Soak is described as the “first ever immediate rehydrating gel for bodies” that’s “made for active adults who have no time to wait for standard body creams to absorb.” It’s lightweight and has a gel-like consistency. It works by restoring the skin’s moisture barrier function once applied so your skin will stay hydrated longer.

IMAGE: Soft Services Soft Services

Soft Services Speed Soak $28 Buy now

Soft Services’ Speed Soak Skin Rehydrating Gel has glowing reviews and an average rating of 4.9 stars. Clearly, it’s doing something right! According to one shopper, it’s a “perfectly light” body lotion that requires “no down time between application and getting dressed.” Because of this, it can really save you time in the morning when you need to head out the door or at night when you’re just ready to get to bed. Numerous reviewers talked about the gel being great for travel.

Another shopper raved over how hydrating it was. They wrote, “Really enjoyed this as a light moisturizer, but I loved layering it under the Carea Cream. My hands and arms still feel hydrated and plump after multiple hand washings at more than 24 hours since I applied the combo. The Speed Soak sunk in immediately and didn’t leave me feeling greasy or tacky. Felt like a big glass of water for your skin.”

One reviewer even called it “deceptively moisturizing” despite being a gel. “It’s not sticky or particularly thick, but it disappears into the skin and leaves it visibly hydrated in seconds,” they wrote. “It’s the perfect moisturizer for legs and arms in warmer months, and it even performed well on rough eczema patches and drier areas on my body like my knees and elbows. If you’re worried about dry skin year round but don’t want to sacrifice moisture for a more suitable texture in the summer time, this product is literally god sent!”

The Speed Soak is pretty decently priced at under $30, with shoppers saying that a little goes a long way. So if you hate the feeling of lotion and you want a product that will hydrate the skin and keep it hydrated for hours, be sure to check it out today. Related story Disney’s New Limited-Edition Makeup Revolution Collection Is Adorable — & Items Start at Just $7

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: