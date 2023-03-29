Disney’s New Limited-Edition Makeup Revolution Collection Is Adorable — & Items Start at Just $7

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There are two types of Target trips: The ones where you go to pick up essentials and stick to your to-do lists, and others where you wander the aisles and pick up all the things. There’s nothing like strolling the aisles and finding new products only available at the mega-retailer. If you’re in the mood for another spectacular Target find, we just found the cutest Disney makeup collection that’s perfect for your kids too.

Makeup Revolution collaborated with Disney to bring us one of the most adorable collections, perfect for all ages, even the youngest beauty enthusiasts. It features eye shadow palettes, blushes, and headbands that make any makeup routine fun. There is also plenty of lip products you can snag too. All of the products are so cute, that moms on TikTok are stocking up their kids’ drawers with the products.

The collection is a limited-edition Target exclusive, meaning you won’t be able to fill your cart up with the Disney makeup anywhere else. And the products start at just $7 and range up to $30, which is still more cost-effective than other makeup brands.

Ahead, see our favorite picks available at Target now.

Disney’s Minnie Mouse x Makeup Revolution Headband

Makeup Revolution

Treat your little beauty lover (or yourself) with this headband that keeps hair out of the face while you perform skincare and makeup routines. The headband is made from soft fabric and has Disney’s iconic spotted print and bow.

Disney’s Minnie Mouse x Makeup Revolution All Eyes on Minnie Eyeshadow Palette

Makeup Revolution

Every makeup lover needs a fresh palette in their stash. This one from the Disney x Makeup Revolution collection is one you don't want to miss. The palette has 17 eyeshadow, ranging from more neutral tones to fun pinks, all sitting in Minnie Mouse-shaped pans. The best part about the makeup? You can also use them as a blush or highlighter.

“I love how many shades there are!” one shopper shared. “I love the different shades of gold and all of the pinks! The neutrals are good to have, although there’s not a darker one that you could use for your crease. The reds surprisingly turned out to be my favorites! I love the mix of mattes and shimmery metallics! And the names are just so cute!”

Disney’s Minnie Mouse x Makeup Revolution Steal The Show Blush

Makeup Revolution

This vibrant blush comes in the most adorable packaging! One side has a softer pink shade, and the opposite one is a darker hue that makes your cheeks pop! The formula is also vegan and certified clean at Target.

One shopper said that this is “such fun blush!” They added, “this blush is so cute!! The packaging is adorable, and I love the little mirror inside! The shades inside look similar to how they look in the product photos.”

Disney’s Minnie Mouse x Makeup Revolution Brush Set

Makeup Revolution

Complete your makeup set with a pack of two makeup brushes. Each one is dual-sided, which makes them perfect for multi-tasking when putting on makeup. They’re also super sparkly for a touch of Disney magic.

