Martha Stewart’s Curated Etsy Collection Is Full of Gorgeous Home & Kitchen Finds

Martha Stewart must be one of the busiest people in the world. When she’s not busy appearing on television or traveling the world, she’s planting like 20,000 daffodil bulbs on her farm, hosting caviar tastings, and designing short-sleeved puffer jacket vests that are best worn in the privacy of one’s own home (ahem). But apparently, she’s still found time to browse Etsy for home and kitchen goods. The stars — they really are just like us.

Martha Stewart just announced her new “Martha Stewart’s Picks” collection on Etsy, and her selections are just as beautiful and classy as you might expect. And while we’re in full support of you stacking your cart with items that will help give your space a makeover, many of the items Stewart selected make great gifts, too. Take at look at some of our favorite picks from Stewart’s curated Etsy shop, and get ready to transform your space.

Round Cherrywood Charcuterie Board

This is the elegant charcuterie board Stewart showcases in her Instagram video. It’s made of beautiful cherry hardwood, and is finished with flaxseed oil and beeswax.

Quilted Linen Oven Mitt

These linen oven mitts are so pretty, you’ll almost be afraid to use them. But really, for a kitchen tool we use multiple times throughout the day, it’s totally worth it to upgrade to something that you like to look at, rather than the stained monstrosity you got at a big box store a decade ago.

Personalize Photo Keyring

Looking for a Father’s Day gift? This vegan leather photo keychain stamped with the word “Daddy” (you can choose from 15 family titles, including Mummy, Uncle, and Sister) is the perfect way to show your love with a cute pic. You can also customize the color of vegan leather and the foil color for the lettering.

Colorblock Tea Towel Trio

You can buy these tea towels one at a time, or go for the whole set, which features three different colorblock-printed towels made from post consumer recycled bottles. It’s a fashionable and eco-friendly statement for your kitchen.

Angled Ceramic Prep Bowls

We love the colors of these ceramic prep bowls. Setting up your mise en place has never felt so pretty. They make cute gifts, too.

