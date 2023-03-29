The Pioneer Woman’s Patio Collection at Walmart Is Full of Cute Spring Planters, Decor & Garden Supplies for as Low as $8

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Spring has sprung, the flowers are starting to bloom, and little birdies are chirping their sweet songs outside our cracked windows. The scenery might call to mind The Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond’s signature pattern — you know the one. The design features colorful flowers and birds on a light-colored background, and it has become a recognizable and beloved part of her brand. The floral and bird pattern first appeared on Ree’s cookware line, quickly becoming a best-seller, and has since been incorporated into many other products, including dishes, linens, and, of course, The Pioneer Woman patio collection at Walmart.

The bucolic design is perfect for the outdoors, and it’s featured on many of Drummond’s charming collection of planters, outdoor decor, and gardening supplies at Walmart. And, because it’s Walmart, the items start at just $8! With The Pioneer Woman patio collection at Walmart ranges from stoneware pots to outdoor rugs and from citronella candles to raised garden beds. We rounded up our favorites below, so you can start getting your patio and backyard ready for all those special moments.

The Pioneer Woman Embossed Daisy Teal Planter 6 inch, Stoneware

Courtesy of The Pioneer Woman.

This Pioneer Woman planter is made of durable, hand-painted stoneware with a weather-resistant glaze. Not only does its teal color pop, the embossed surface makes it really stand out as a rustic elegant touch for your plants and flowers.

The Pioneer Woman Embossed Daisy Teal Planter 6 inch, Stoneware $8.52 Buy now

The Pioneer Woman Sweet Rose Embroidered Bird Outdoor Pillow, 20″ x 20″

Courtesy of The Pioneer Woman.

This vintage-inspired pillow features a soft teal background with Ree’s signature sweet rose pattern and a charming bird flying through the flowers. Not only will this pillow add a country chic look to your space, but it is also outdoor ready, fade resistant and water resistant for long-lasting use.

The Pioneer Woman Sweet Rose Embroidered Bird Outdoor Pillow, 20″ x 20″ $19.98 Buy now

The Pioneer Woman Drummond Truck Novelty Planter 6 inch opening, Stoneware

Courtesy of The Pioneer Woman.

Bring a piece of Ree’s farm straight to your home with this adorable stoneware farm truck with her basset hound Charlie behind the wheel. Add this cute figural planter from The Pioneer Woman into your backyard, garden, patio, front porch, or anywhere indoors to feature your beautiful greenery.

The Pioneer Woman Drummond Truck Novelty Planter 6 inch opening, Stoneware $14.77 Buy now

The Pioneer Woman Blue Wood Raised Garden Bed

Courtesy of The Pioneer Woman.

The Pioneer Woman Blue Wood Raised Garden Bed adds a touch of country charm to your deck or porch. Easy to assemble, this raised garden bed is durably constructed to ensure that it withstands the outdoor elements. The bottom shelf makes it easy to organize all your gardening tools and supplies, while the blue wood grain on the boards adds a rustic and natural style to your outdoor decor. Three drain holes on the bottom help vegetables and plants grow healthily.

The Pioneer Woman Blue Wood Raised Garden Bed $ Buy now

The Pioneer Woman Breezy Blossom Gardening Tool Set with Basket

Courtesy of The Pioneer Woman.

This gorgeous gardening tool set includes a metal basket and steel snips, each featuring Ree’s signature floral design in vibrant colors, a planter mister in a stunning blue glass, and five metal plant markers to keep track of your plantings. Plus, the set includes a dibber to help plant your seeds or bulbs.

The Pioneer Woman Breezy Blossom Gardening Tool Set with Basket $ Buy now

The Pioneer Woman Teacup Planter Mazie, 10 in, Stoneware

Courtesy of The Pioneer Woman.

Bring pops of vibrant color into your house or garden with this charming teacup planter, hand-painted with Ree’s signature pattern. The weather-resistant stoneware measures 10 x 8.2 x 5.7 inches.

The Pioneer Woman Teacup Planter Mazie, 10 in, Stoneware $18.97 Buy now

The Pioneer Woman Folk Geo Ceramic Top Plant Stand

Courtesy of The Pioneer Woman.

Made from a perfect balance of decorative tile and durable, weather-resistant iron, this Pioneer Woman plant stand can display your favorite flowers or ferns or serve as a versatile accent table. The stand features a gorgeous iron frame in a chic teal color and comes topped with a tray that’s made from knockdown tile and decorated with a stunning folk pattern design.

The Pioneer Woman Folk Geo Ceramic Top Plant Stand $24.48 Buy now

The Pioneer Woman Mazie Floral 3-Wick Outdoor Citronella Candle, Blue

Courtesy of The Pioneer Woman.

Keep mosquitos away and add a vintage flair to your outdoors with this gorgeous outdoor candle. It features Ree’s signature floral design in blue with a scalloped edge and is made with citronella scent to give it a lovely citrusy scent and also help to keep mosquitos away.

The Pioneer Woman Mazie Floral 3-Wick Outdoor Citronella Candle, Blue $28.10 Buy now

The Pioneer Woman, Cream Colored, Folk Geo Outdoor Rug, 5′ x 7′

Courtesy of The Pioneer Woman.

Add a little frontier flair to your outdoor space with The Pioneer Woman Cream Folk Geo Outdoor Rug. The coordinated color scheme over a neutral cream background is an easy complement to a wide variety of outdoor furniture sets, and the five-foot-by-seven-foot size makes it excellent for accenting a patio, deck, or outdoor seating or dining area. Plus, it’s durably made from a combination of polypropylene and polyester materials that allow the rug to withstand the elements while maintaining its looks.