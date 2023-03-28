Shoppers With Crepey Skin & Extreme Dryness Turn to This ‘Delicious & Alluring’ Body Oil ‘When All Else Fails’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The start of a new season is the perfect time to look at your lineup of beauty products and see where you can make adjustments. Since spring is finally here, it’s time to stock up on sunscreen (allow us to recommend this affordable J.Lo must-have!), foot peels, self-tanner, and all the hydrating body oils and lotions you can find. If you’re looking for something new to add to your beauty routine, we found a line of affordable Madagascar Vanilla body care products that are guaranteed to win you all the compliments. According to shoppers, their Soothing Body Oil, in particular, is a must-get!

Brazilian skincare company, Nativa SPA is known for their collection of deliciously scented lotions, body oils, and more. Their signature Quinoa Collection, in particular, is a huge hit with fans looking for firming products that actually work. But they also have rose, shea, and Madagascar vanilla lines. The best part is, most of their products are under $25.

While there are so many great products to choose from, the Madagascar Vanilla Soothing Body Oil is one that caught our attention for its glowing shopper reviews. It’s described as a soothing oil that nourishes and calms the skin, as well as “your whole self.” It’s made with sustainably sourced Madagascar vanilla and is also combined with the brand’s pure Quinoa Oil. According to the brand, it was made to be warm and comforting. You can use it all over the body during or after you shower. The description even states that women in Brazil “love” using the oils while in the shower and after applying lotion “for an extra skin glow.” It’s no wonder one reviewer said they turn to this line of products “when all else fails.”

Nativa SPA’s Madagascar Vanilla Soothing Body Oil is the ultimate self-care must-have and a popular product with shoppers. In fact, one shopper wrote, “The oil is the star of the product line.” That’s saying something considering that the soothing body lotion has a ton of glowing reviews from shoppers on how “fabulous” it is for dry skin.

One reviewer of the body oil wrote, “I am in love with this smell and the way it makes my skin feel!” Another shopper wrote, that it makes their skin “super soft” and the “fragrance is impeccable.” One shopper even called it the best body oil they’ve ever used writing, “I’m 69-years-old and have very dry skin. The body oil and lotion are fabulous.”

Speaking of the scent, shoppers used the words "sensuous," "alluring" and "delicious" to describe the Madagascar vanilla fragrance. Others call it "warm" and "amazing. When it comes to the body oil itself, one shopper said it's light yet has the staying power to linger all day. With that said, be prepared for all the compliments that are guaranteed to come your way when apply the body oil.

Be sure to check out the Soothing Body Oil, as well as the rest of Nativa SPA’s line of Madagascar Vanilla body care products today.

