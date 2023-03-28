Get Ready for Spring & Shop Wayfair’s Adirondack Chairs While They’re up to 50% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Before you know it, you’ll be basking in the summer sun trying and failing to remember just how you chilly you were this winter. And in order to soak in the sun in ultimate comfort, you need to invest in a classic Adirondack chair, which are just as stylish as they are comfy to kick back and relax in. Right now, Wayfair has a handful of Adirondack chairs that are currently on sale for up to 50 percent off, so kick the winter blues to the curb and get ready for spring before these deals run out.

The Three Posts White Hartington Plastic Folding Adirondack Chair is great for those who want a low-maintenance Adirondack without skimping on style. These chairs are made from high-quality Tangent certified recycled HDPE poly lumber that withstands weather without needing a paint job at the end of the summer. And these chairs come fully assembled — just insert the included two stainless steel pin and you’re ready to relax. Grab one now while it’s marked down 37 percent.

Image: Three Posts

Three Posts Hartington Plastic Folding Adirondack Chair $157 Buy now

The Highland Dunes White Alger Folding Adirondack Chair is another great low-maintenance chair that is made from eco-friendly HDPE material that is resistant to cracking, rot, splitting, and chipping. The chair is also UV fade-resistant and is easy to fold away at the end of the season. You can grab this chair in one of 14 different colors.

Image: Highland Dunes

Highland Dunes White Alger Folding Adirondack Chair $140 Buy now

Or, if solid wood is your thing, the set of two Steelside Jossper Solid Wood Adirondack Chairs is the perfect pick for you. These classic solid wood chairs are sold in a natural finish that features the warmth of the wood grain and knots and are simple to assemble when they arrive at your door. Normally $260 for the set of two, you can snag both for just $234.

Image: Steelside

Steelside Jossper Solid Wood Adirondack Chairs (Set of 2) $234 Buy now

Get ready to get your relaxation on in your brand-new Adirondack chair. These savings will only last for a few more days, so take advantage now while supplies last.