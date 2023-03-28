This $4 Cat Kicker Toy Has Over 12,000 Five-Star Reviews — Get It While It’s on Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If your cat is totally into kicking, then she’s going to love this toy that’s “kind of a big dill.” Petstages’ Crunchy Pickle Kicker is an adorable plush cat toy, stuffed with enticing crinkly material and catnip, that is so fun for cats to bite and bunny kick that over 12,700 cat parents have given it a five-star rating.

It’s crunchy, it’s pickley, and it’s the perfect size for kicking — but Petstages’ Crunchy Pickle Kicker is not only fun for cats to attack. It’s great for their teeth, too! Because the pickle plush toy is made with a layer of mesh underneath the plush outer material, any tartar or plaque on your cat’s teeth is gently removed with every bite.

And the 100-percent organic catnip will keep your cat coming back for more. In fact, cat parents say that the Pickle Kicker, which is currently marked down to just under $5, keeps their cats entertained for hours at a time.

Image: Petstages

Petstages Crunchy Pickle Kicker Dental Cat Toy $5 Buy now

“My 11-month-old cat has been obsessed with these since I first got him at 3 months,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “They keep him interested and he can swat them around for hours.”

Another reviewer wrote, “I have a one-year-old cat who is always full of energy, and this toy did wonders from the moment it was out of the package. She was nonstop playing until she passed out. This has easily become her new favorite and definitely going to be buying the other options as well!”

And one cat parent added, “My cats are addicted to the pickle. Bubba spent a good 1/2 hour rubbing up on it and just getting super high. Will buy again.”

Related story The 'Truly One-Handed' Compact Stroller Serena Williams Uses Is Back in Stock at Target — For Now

Cats may not love the real thing, but this plush pickle will absolutely become your cat’s new obsession. Let her kick to her heart’s content!

Before you go, check out our top foolproof cat-approved gifts for your fur baby:



