We could all use a bit more balance and harmony in our day-to-day, and bringing a bit of zen into your life can actually be as easy as lighting a candle. Amazon shoppers love this $10 Balance + Harmony scented candle from Chesapeake Bay because it delivers the perfect amount of soothing scent that lingers long after you blow out the flame.

The 8.8-ounce Balance + Harmony candle from Chesapeake Bay boasts approximately 50 hours of burn time and is made from a natural soy wax blend. The scent is a comforting water lily pear with top notes of apple, pear, bergamot, orange zest, and ozone (yes, ozone!) and floral mid notes of jasmine, rose, violet, coconut, cyclamen, and waterlily. Finally, the base notes round out the overall scent with musk, rosewood, green foliage, sandalwood, and anise.

And according to the over 10,000 five-star reviews, this candle is seriously good — so much so that even ‘migraine queens’ approve.

“I am a migraine queen. Certain scents cause instant migraines due to whatever is used to scent the candle,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “This one does not contain problem oils. (I haven’t nailed down said problem [oils], and I never know from just smelling the unlit candle. It is after the candle is lit that the migraine kicks in.) No migraine from this one.”

They continue, “The scent is delicate but long-lasting. It scents the room nicely and the scent lingers even after the candle is extinguished.”

Another reviewer added, “I love the smell. The scent is so soothing and light.” And another wrote, “Perfect candle to light after a crazy day for this hot mess mom.”

Grab the Chesapeake Bay Balance + Harmony candle while it’s marked down to just under $10 on Amazon and enter your own personal zen zone with just a light of a match.

