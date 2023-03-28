This $11 Kitchen Tool Is Blowing Up on TikTok & If You Use Olive Oil, You Need It

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

TikTok is a goldmine for delicious recipes and food trends, but it’s also a favorite spot to discover things you never knew you needed. (Um, hello — a whisk that folds flat? Genius!) The latest kitchen tool TikTokers are obsessed with is only $11 on Amazon right now. And if you’ve ever used olive oil in the kitchen — so basically everyone — then you’ll want to add to cart right away.

TikToker user @young_breezy91 shared a video of this cool gadget, which she calls “something you didn’t think you needed,” and it has racked up 202.5k likes and 2.7 million views. In the short clip, she demonstrates how to use the Oil Dispenser Bottle with Barbecue Brush.

First, fill it with olive oil. Then, lift the top part and squeeze the silicone bulb to pour the oil out. She does this on a pan, then she spreads it around with the attached squishy brush. When you’re done, you can store it back on top of the filter funnel and glass base.

People were understandably obsessed with this cool tool. “I want one. I use the pour method, but I’d like to spread evenly,” one person wrote. Another said, “Take. My. Money.”

One person thought of another helpful use of this product. “That’s great for pizza crust before dusting the seasoning 😃,” they wrote.

This unique oil dispenser has 4.5 stars and 959 reviews on Amazon. It’s made with food-grade silicone with a high borosilicate glass base. In addition to spreading oil on a pan, it can also be used to bast fish, marinade noodles, or keep meat and veggies on the grill well-oiled.

The best part? It’s on sale now! Shop this TikTok-famous kitchen tool below.

Oil Dispenser Bottle with Barbecue Brush

This convenient tool is made for olive oil lovers. It looks cool on the counter, and also makes spreading oil over meat, veggies, or noodles a breeze. Keep it somewhere with easy access — you’ll be reaching for this every day!

Oil Dispenser Bottle with Barbecue Brush $11.99 Buy now

