Be Ready for All the Compliments When You Wear These New Stylish & Comfy Sandals From an Oprah-Approved Brand

It’s no question that sandals are one of the best summer staples. However, a comfy sandal is an absolute must when it comes to everyday wear. Whether you’re on vacation or simply running errands, a good sandal will make every step feel like bliss. Not to mention, elevate your outfit as well. So if you’re looking for sandals that fit those criteria, you’re in luck. Meet Sorel’s Kinetic Impact Y-Strap High Sandals. The brand already has Oprah’s stamp of approval, so we know it can be a potential winner in our closets. Judging by the number of glowing reviews, it’s bound to earn you a slew of compliments as well. Matter of fact, select styles are already selling out fast on Zappos right now, for good reason.

The Kinetic Impact Y-Strap High Sandals are a great combo of function and style. They feature a soft molded footbed, lightweight platform, and grippy sole. Along with this, the y-strap offers a secure fit that doesn’t dig into the skin. The straps feature a foam detail for comfort around the heel.

Sorel Kinetic Impact Y-Strap High Sandal

Even better, there are so many fun colorways to choose from. It comes in options like vibrant teal, sophisticated pink, and classic black for every preference or occasion. Reviewers can’t stop raving about how these Sorel sandals are “super cute” and “incredibly comfortable.” Matter of fact, shoppers say they even walk miles in this footwear.

“These are truly an elevation in footwear. They feel so comfortable and they raise you up for style and sophistication whether with a pair of jeans or a skirt,” said a reviewer.

Another added, “This is the best of both worlds on wanting something cute and stylish but with the comfort of a tennis shoe.”

In a nutshell, these strappy sandals are the best of both worlds. They’re supportive and fashionable, so why not opt for them in this warm weather? So, check out Sorel’s Kinetic™ Impact Y-Strap High Sandals on Zappos now before they’re gone!

