This $100 Office Chair From Wayfair Is Going Viral on TikTok Because It’s Affordable, Comfy & Gorgeous

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Sick of feeling like a hunchback after a long day of work? It might be time to ditch that uncomfortable old desk chair and upgrade to something that actually supports your body. And this gorgeous desk chair at Wayfair is going viral on TikTok for being comfy, affordable, and just basically “the perfect chair.”

The soft and comfortable Ebern Designs Polyester Task Chair is upholstered in a skin-friendly polyester fabric (grey or beige) and padded with a comfortable filling to release pressure on your hips. The spacious, ergonomic backrest perfectly fits the curve of your back for lumbar support. But it’s the 25.2-inch seat cushion base that is a real game-changer. Because it is wider than the standard office chair, it provides a generous and comfy place to sit in a variety of positions. We can’t be the only one who likes to sit cross-legged at our desk, right?

Ebern Designs Polyester Task Chair

Courtesy of Ebern Designs.

Ebern Designs Polyester Task Chair $101.99 Buy now

The adjustable height seat has a gas lift load capacity of 300 lbs., and the swivel chair has multiple adjustable back, seat, and tilt positions. You can lean back and relax, sit up at attention, and spin around to get the ideas flowing. Bonus: the crossed metal base provides stability, and nthe atural rubber no-slip pads on the four feet will protect your floors.

Whether you’re dealing with chronic back pain, a broken chair, or just looking to elevate your workspace, a new desk chair can be a game-changer. Not only will it boost your comfort and productivity, but it can also make your workday a whole lot more enjoyable. So why suffer any longer? Treat yourself to a new desk chair and feel the difference!