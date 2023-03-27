Tula’s New Next-Level Sunscreen Provides High-Level Sun Protection While Smoothing Fine Lines & Wrinkles

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Now that spring has begun and the sun is finally here to stay, we’ll no doubt be spending a lot more time outdoors. If you’re in the same boat, sunscreen is about to be your new skincare BFF once again, and there’s no better companion to have than one from a brand you know makes top-notch products. Luckily, Tula just dropped a next-level sunscreen that’s bound to be your new favorite. The Ultimate Sun Serum not only protects you from the sun, but it also has rejuvenating skincare benefits too. It defends, brightens, and improves skin texture skin all in one bottle. And if you ask us, that’s a top-shelf product.

Tula’s newly-released product takes sunscreen to a whole new level. It’s the brand’s highest level of protection yet, so you know your skin is in good hands. Featuring SPF 50, this broad-spectrum sunscreen protects against UVA/UVB rays, blue light, and environmental aggressors like pollution.

Tula Ultimate Sun Serum SPF 50

Image: Tula.

Even better, this sun-protecting serum also makes your skin feel silky smooth. The non-greasy formula visibly reduces excess oil and dark spots, then leaving a radiant complexion after it’s done. Plus, it promises to prevent fine lines and wrinkles over time.

And the best part? It simply melts into your skin thanks to its lightweight texture. Keep in mind, though, to apply it 15 minutes before sun exposure to prevent any irritation.

So, give your sunscreen collection a new addition with this multitasking product. Tula's Ultimate Sun Serum instantly protects your skin, while also gradually improving it. It's exactly what you need for a fun time out in the sun.

