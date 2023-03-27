TikTok Found The “Perfect” Slightly Cropped T-Shirt— & It’s Just $10

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

TikTok is responsible for some of the best viral finds of 2023. From beauty to household gadgets that make life 100 times easier, it’s hard not to add a new product to your cart daily. If finding products on the app sparks joy, then you’re not going to want to miss this $10 top that TikTok creators can’t stop praising. It has the “perfect fit,” and you can head to Target to grab it.

The $10 T-shirt is viral on TikTok, and it’s no surprise why. It has a slightly cropped fit that doesn’t feel (or look) bulky. Plus, it pairs perfectly with any outfit. It also features a crew neckline and a relaxed silhouette. There are so many versatile uses for the top, and at only $10, there’s no reason not to stock up on a few. You can wear the top tucked into your favorite jeans or layered over a casual dress for running errands. And if you really want to upgrade your gym outfit, throw the T-shirt on over a comfy sports bra.

Ahead, see what shoppers say about the viral Target top.

Wild Fable Short Sleeve Relaxed Fit Cropped T-Shirt in Camel

Wild Fable

Shoppers love the shirt’s fit and can’t stop adding it to their carts. “This is a great spring-colored T-shirt and a very easy freshen-up addition to the wardrobe,” one wrote. “It’s not too cropped, and it looks great with jeans and pants. The sleeves could be rolled up, and I like the color too.”

Wild Fable Short Sleeve Relaxed Fit Cropped T-Shirt in Melon Pink

Wild Fable

You can also pick up the shirt in a vibrant pink that’s just in time for warmer weather. The best part? It’s still just $10.

Another reviewer crowned the shirt the "best softest cropped T-shirt." They added, "Oh my goodness, this is the softest T-shirt I have ever felt! The camel color is a beautiful warm color, and I like how it has this natural cut above the sleeve to make it look a little more worn. It is so inexpensive too. Definitely get this!"

Wild Fable Short Sleeve Relaxed Fit Cropped T-Shirt in Green Apple

Wild Fable

If you’re not a fan of neutral shades or pink, the cropped top also comes in a green apple hue. It still has a fun color for the warmer months, but it’s also not loud.

A final reviewer said it’s also “curvy girl friendly” and added, “I got this top in XXL, and it’s so perfect for a crop! Other crop tops fit short on me bc of the size of the girls or don’t give an easy breezy look, but since this is oversize, it’s PERFECT! It doesn’t look like I’m wearing a tent which makes me look bigger, just comfortably loose. The sleeves are also a flattering length.”

Head to Target now and stock up on the T-shirt while you can! For only $10, this won’t stay in stock for long.

