Shoppers Claim This Emily Ratajkowski-Approved Brand’s ‘Magic’ $18 Acne Patch Set ‘Works in Minutes’ to Remove Whiteheads

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Regardless of what age you are, pimples are pesky. Those little nuisances that show up on our face can set the tone for the day. But even with all the acne-fighting moisturizers, lotions, creams, and more, there are simply times when you need to call in backup. Thankfully, stars like Emily Ratajkowski can point us in the right direction when it comes to handling acne. One of the model’s favorite brands features an acne patch that fights against blemishes — and they’re only $18 on Amazon right now.

COSRX Acne Pimple Patch is here to save the day and rid your face of acne in just moments. With these patches, those days of popping pimples are long gone. The A.D.F dressing hydrocolloid patch protects the impacted area of your skin effectively, creating a moist environment, which makes the healing process so much faster. These hypoallergenic, dermatologist-tested patches come in three different sizes, so whatever type of blemish you’re dealing with, these patches are here to help. All you have to do is clean the area of your skin that’s been affected, choose a patch, and apply it to your skin — it’s that simple!

Image: COSRX via Amazon.

COSRX Acne Pimple Patch $18 on Amazon.com Buy now

But are these patches really worth the hype? While the brand has Em Rata’s seal of approval, these patches are beloved by shoppers, and for a good reason. Just read some of the glowing reviews: “I have been using CosRx products for 3 weeks now….I love them,” one shopper, who also said a patch “works in minutes,” wrote. “This morning I felt 2 pimples coming out…I am almost 59 years old, Imagine? I added a pimple patch to each spot,” they wrote. “After about an hour I wanted to peek…The 2 spots came to a white head. No pain, no mess, and no waiting for days to clear up! These little miracle dots are amazing!”

Another shopper wrote, “These little dots are like magic. In just a few days an emerging pimple is gone without becoming huge and unsightly or flaky and disgusting.” A third shopper said, “These little patches are seriously MAGIC… any blemish I have, I put one of these on overnight & by the next day it’s drained & gone.” Honestly, we don’t need any further convincing. If you’ve been struggling with acne-prone skin with no solution in sight, give the COSRX Acne Pimple Patch a try.

