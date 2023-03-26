Shoppers Ages 60+ Adore This Cindy Crawford-Approved Brand’s $15 Foundation Because It ‘Reduces Signs of Wrinkles’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Finding the right foundation is like searching for your perfect match. Seriously, you can spend so long finding the right brand, shade, and formula that’s ideal for your skin. And as we mature, it usually tends to change. Luckily, one brand loved by model Cindy Crawford is doing the trick for a number of mature shoppers. And the foundation is currently just $13 on Amazon.

Maybelline Dream Radiant Liquid Foundation isn’t just a foundation. This makeup essential is packed with hyaluronic acid and collagen to moisturize and smooth your skin. The formula gives you long-lasting hydration (up to 12 hours!) and features 20 unique shades — your perfect match is among them. The best part about this lightweight foundation? It gives you a smooth, even look on your face and highlights your natural beauty.

We’re not the only ones who love everything this foundation has to offer. If you’re still on the fence about investing in this $13 foundation, just read what shoppers had to say about their satisfying experience with the product. One shopper noted “This product lasts all day” and revealed the foundation also “reduces signs of wrinkles.”

Another shopper wrote, “Really like how this looks on my mature dry skin. It has a luminosity to it and good coverage.” And a third shopper said, “Love this! It’s silky smooth and covers just enough without being obvious that I’m wearing anything.” Maybelline Dream Radiant Liquid Foundation is the ideal makeup essential for giving your stunning skin an extra boost. Say goodbye to those pesky blemishes and distracting lines, this foundation will bring out your natural beauty and help you embrace each day.

