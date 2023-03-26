Mature Shoppers Noticed Their Lips Were ‘Softer’ & ‘Smooth’ in Only Days of Using This $13 Collagen-Boosting Lip Mask

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Do you ever feel like chapstick just isn’t enough to heal and protect your lips? Well, you’re not alone. Our lips require a lot of love and care, especially as we mature. As such, adding a lip mask to your skincare routine is an absolute must. But you don’t want just any ordinary lip mask. You want one that’s effective, producing results that will last. We tracked down one such lip mask mature shoppers have been raving about, and it’s only $13 on Amazon.

YuGlo Moisture & Collagen Booster Lip Sleeping Mask will quickly become your new skincare obsession. This moisturizing lip mask creates a deeply hydrating barrier on the lips. Apply the lip mask overnight and let its moisturizing properties go to work. You’ll wake up with smoother, softer lips that feel and look completely rejuvenated. Made with coconut and jojoba oil, key ingredients in this lip mask’s formula will guard your lips from any environmental stressors. But this lip mask doesn’t just work to heal your lips — your lips will look plumper than before!

Image: YuGlo via Amazon

YuGlo Moisture & Collagen Booster Lip Sleeping Mask $12.97 on Amazon.com Buy now

$13 for a lip mask might seem like a major investment. After all, you could just buy a new tube of chapstick and call it a day. But there’s a reason shoppers are loving this lip mask. Just read some of their glowing reviews: “I have used this product for a few days. Most amazing lip balm I have ever used,” one shopper wrote. “The feel is smooth and silky. My lips were softer and less dry after 2 days of use, so I put it outside the edge of my lips, and the pucker lines/wrinkles are looking better! Love this product. Highly recommended!”

Another shopper wrote, “This lip balm /mask saved my dry lips! I had cracked and peeling lips that were not helped by any other lip ointment, and I was really struggling,” they said. “This mask completely healed my lips in a matter of 3 days! I 100% highly recommend this and a little goes a long way too!” There you have it! Treat your lips to some luxury with the YuGlo Moisture & Collagen Booster Lip Sleeping Mask.

