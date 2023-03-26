The Pioneer Woman’s $8 Kitchen Set Is Perfect for Upcoming Garden Parties, But It’s Selling Out Quickly

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When we think of springtime, there’s only one thing on our mind: florals. We know, it’s groundbreaking. Truly, though, this season is the absolute best time to stock up on any and all floral-patterned items to display around your house. Yes, even in your kitchen. Ree Drummond, aka The Pioneer Woman, is all about florals this spring, and she has one kitchen set that’s sure to become an essential part of any entertaining you do this season — and it’s only $8 on Walmart’s website.

The Pioneer Woman Garden Party 2-Piece Plastic Colander Set is about to become your new obsession. This pack to two features a one-quart colander and three-quart colander ideal for your favorite spring recipes. Strain pasta and veggies in the three-quart colander, while you gently wash berries in the one-quart colander. Best of all, this colander set is so aesthetically pleasing. You might even find yourself tempted to display the three-quart colander as a decorative piece in your kitchen throughout spring!

The Pioneer Woman Garden Party 2-Piece Plastic Colander Set $7.97 Buy now

Now that you have all the pertinent info you need on this colander set, why not read what some satisfied shoppers had to say about their purchase? “This is a beautiful set,” one shopper wrote in their five-star review. “Handles both lightweight and heavy foods very well. Easy to clean. Reminds me of what my grandma used to have.”

Another shopper said “These are far the best colanders I ever had,” adding, “they work great in the kitchen. They are light but they are extremely made well the material is good.” A third shopper wrote, “Love these light weight colanders and they are pretty enough to display out in the kitchen instead of hiding in the cabinet.” Well, count us convinced. The Pioneer Woman Garden Party 2-Piece Plastic Colander Set won’t just become your new favorite kitchen essential, you’ll want to proudly display them all season long. Order yours before they’re gone!