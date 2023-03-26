Shoppers ‘Don’t See Any Split Ends at All’ After Using This Drew Barrymore-Loved $9 Honey Serum

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Wouldn’t it be great if you could wake up with your hair feeling and looking as perfect as it can be? I mean, really, there’s nothing quite like starting the day with sleek and shiny hair you barely have to style. Of all the products you put in your hair, there’s one affordable essential that targets split ends — and has the power to heal and restore your ‘do to its natural beauty. Drew Barrymore is obsessed with this hair serum, and it’s currently just $9 on Walmart.

Garnier Whole Blends Honey Repairing Serum is made with damaged hair in mind. Barrymore told E! News she’s totally “obsessed” with this product. “I use it all the time because I have tons of heat on my hair from styling. It’s my absolute go-to right now and it makes my hair so soft.” Thanks to the ingredients in this formula, split ends reduce by up to 94 percent, delivers 20 times more moisture, and six times smoother hair. The real star of this serum is the sustainably sourced acacia honey. The non-greasy liquid has the look and smell of gorgeous, golden honey without the sticky mess!

Now, you’re probably wondering, “Can this serum really restore my hair…and for just $9, too?!” Well, if you’re not completely convinced, just read what satisfied shoppers had to say in their glowing reviews: “Let me start by saying my hair was already pretty healthy, so I didn’t have a ton of damage,” one shopper wrote. “That being said, I don’t see any split ends at all! I was skeptical at the claim that something with honey in it wasn’t sticky, but it’s true! It made my hair smooth and sleek, it didn’t weigh down my hair, and it smelled amazing!”

Another shopper said, “I am so so happy and thankful that I was able to try Garnier Hair Honey Repairing Serum. I have been using this for a few days now and my hair has never been more beautiful. So healthy and not dry. My split ends look healthier already. I love this product!!” Between Drew Barrymore’s rousing endorsement and the overwhelmingly positive reviews from shoppers, we’re convinced. Add the Garnier Hair Honey Repairing Serum to your cart ASAP and give your hair a little extra love.