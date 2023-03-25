Shoppers Say This $17 Firming Retinol Moisturizer is ‘Magic in a Bottle’ for Eliminating Crepey Skin

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s nothing better than the feeling of soft, smooth skin. Giving your skin the love and care it needs is an absolute must for your beauty routine. But with all the options out there for lotions, moisturizers, and retinol, the beauty landscape can feel pretty overwhelming. Thankfully, we tracked down one moisturizer that’s designed to restore crepey skin to its natural softness and glow — and it’s just $17 on Amazon.

Medix 5.5 Retinol Body Lotion is ideal for revitalizing and rejuvenating your skin. It’s dermatologist recommended for mature skin. Packed with natural ingredients like Ferulic Acid, Shea Butter, Vitamin E, and Green Tea, this lotion restores skin’s firmness and boosts collagen. Plus, this lotion also features Aloe Vera, which defends against visible redness and irritation. You’ll love the way your skin looks and feels thanks to this $17 moisturizer.

Image: Medix 5.5 via Amazon

Medix 5.5 Retinol Body Lotion $16.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

We’re sure you’re wondering whether Medix 5.5 Retinol Body Lotion can really do all this for just $17. Well, if you’re still a bit skeptical, just read what satisfied shoppers had to say about this moisturizer: “I couldn’t believe how quickly it plumped up my skin, filling in the DEEP lines, and how long-lasting the effects were,” one shopper, who also called this retinol body lotion “magic in a bottle,” wrote.

“This lotion is great! It got rid of the tiny bumps on the back of my arms in 2 days,” another shopper said. “Began to see results after the first application,” a third shopper wrote in their glowing review. “Quite impressive! Skin is firmer. Took about a week to see a decrease in the crepey skin on hands and arms, but I’m sold and will be ordering again.” Well, we don’t need any more convincing! If you’ve been searching for a restorative lotion that makes your skin look and feel its best, look no further. Medix 5.5 Retinol Body Lotion is the one for you.

