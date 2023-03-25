Shoppers Love the Way Their Makeup Looks Thanks to This Retinal Serum That ‘Totally Transforms’ Uneven Skin

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The purpose of makeup isn’t to hide your imperfections or coverup any pesky blemishes. At its absolute best, we can use makeup as a way to bring out our natural beauty. But sometimes your skin needs just a little extra help getting there, and that’s where the ideal retinal comes in. Medik8 features a retinal shoppers have been buzzing about, and it’ll do wonders for your skincare and makeup routine.

The Medik8 Crystal Retinal is a complete game-changer. This little miracle serum is packed with Vitamin A to deliver brighter, smoother looking skin. This serum, available exclusively on Medik8’s official website, is 11 times faster than your average retinol; you’ll see results fast. If your skin has been looking and feeling uneven, this retinal works with your skin’s natural barrier to firm and tighten, giving you a more even look and feel. All you need is two jots of this serum to apply to your face and neck at nighttime. When you wakeup feeling refreshed, your skin will too!

Image: Medik8

Medik8 Crystal Retinal $53 Buy now

We know this little serum seems like a splurge, but trust us when we say a little will go a long way. And if you’re still not convinced, just read what satisfied shoppers had to say: One shopper wrote in their review that their skin feels “totally transformed” thanks to Medik8’s Crystal Retinal. “I have very sensitive skin and Medik8 is the only retinol product I can use. It has truly transformed my skin,” they wrote, adding this product was “worth every penny.”

Another shopper said, “With every use my skin feels soft, supple and less textured. Can’t wait to continue to see improvement in my skin and work my way up in strength. It’s such a brilliant product.” If you want your skin to look and feel its best, then look no further. Medik8’s Crystal Retinal is the ideal product for you to give your skin the boost it needs before diving into your makeup routine.