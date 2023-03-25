Shoppers Say They’ll ‘Never Use Another Chapstick Again’ After Trying Drew Barrymore’s $7 ‘Go-To’ Lip Care Staple

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Do you feel that? The temperatures are changing and springtime is officially here! Now, if only someone would tell the temperature it’s time to warm up. The change between seasons tends to have an impact on our skin, and nothing says that more than how chapped lips can get during this transitional time of year. Fortunately, we have Drew Barrymore to thank for giving us a fantastic recommendation to keep our lips feeling soft and healthy — and it’s only $7 on Amazon.

Barrymore, a busy working mom of two, doesn’t go anywhere without Dr. Dan’s Cortibalm. “I really like this,” the talk show host told E! News. “It’s so helpful for cold weather or any other time your lips are chapped. It’s my go-to. I have one in the pocket of every coat.” This lip balm features a formula designed with chapped lips in mind. Wether you’re dealing with allergies, changing weather, or those pesky cold sores, this lip balm works wonders to keep your lips feeling silky smooth and super healthy. The mild hypoallergenic balm works wonders. This chapstick features 1% hydrocortisone, which works with your lips to interrupt an inflammatory cycle. It’ll stop pain and allow the natural healing process to begin.

Image: Dr. Dan’s via Amazon

It says a lot to us that this is the lip balm Barrymore keeps tucked away in practically each one of her coat pockets. But what do other shoppers have to say? Well, just read the glowing reviews for yourself: “This chapstick is the best I’ve ever used,” one shopper, who also noted they’ll “never use another chapstick again,” wrote. “As soon as I put this on I could tell a huge difference in a matter of hours. I highly recommend this to anyone who is struggling to find a good reliable chapstick.”

Another shopper described this chapstick as “such a life saver,” adding Dr. Dan’s Cortibalm “healed my lips the next day.” A third shopper wrote, “I’ve been dealing with chapped lips for the longest time and this is the first brand that has actually healed me instead of just alleviating pain. I only have to put it on once or twice a day at most and I’m good for the rest of the day.” Between these enthusiastically positive reviews and Drew Barrymore’s rousing endorsement, this chapstick is the must-have item to add to your lip care routine.

