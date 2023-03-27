Kate Hudson Swears She’ll ‘Forever Love’ This $5 Drugstore Mascara That Shoppers Call the ‘Best Mascara Ever Made’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to landing on the best mascaras, patience is key. Many formulas promise longer, fuller, and lifted lashes, only to leave you with weighed-down and clumpy hairs. You’ll have to add a few to your cart and give them a chance, but to save you time — we recommend picking up one of Kate Hudson‘s favorite options from Maybelline. You can even snag it for a fraction of the cost of other mascaras on the market.

Maybelline’s Great Lash Washable Mascara will quickly become a favorite in your makeup bag. It thickens, volumizes, and defines lashes from root to tip. The formula contains lash-doubling properties, which gives lashes an instant boost. The mascara brush also makes delivering a coat to each hair a breeze. And aside from its lash-enhancing benefits, the mascara is also Ophthalmologist and hypoallergenic tested, making it safe for contact wearers and those with allergies. The mascara comes in a pack of two for $10.97, making each one just over $5.00 apiece.

Many shoppers have used the mascara forever and, like Hudson, swear by it. One reviewer said, “I’ve been using this mascara forever! Love it! I don’t and won’t ever use anything else. Ever.”

“Tried and true and doesn’t clump,” one said. “Honestly, I’ve purchased mascara that costs ten times more than this. This mascara goes on clean and smooth without clumps. I don’t think I will ever buy another mascara. This mascara has been around forever. I love it and don’t feel like I’m being frugal. It’s so good and consistent each time I open a new tube!”

"Makes my short lashes stand out," a final shopper wrote. "I have skimpy lashes, and they are quite light (natural blond), but the brush on this mascara actually makes my lashes stand out and are natural looking."

