This Jessica Lange-Approved Shoe Brand Just Dropped the Comfiest New Sneaker for Spring – & It’s Already Selling Out Fast

Everyday shoes that you can wear with no complaints? Well, those are the ones we want for ourselves ASAP. With spring finally here, it’s time to make some room for a new pair. And if you ask us, a celebrity-loved brand is always a foolproof choice. Award-winning actress Jessica Lange swears by Naot footwear who just dropped a new style that will be an absolute treat for your feet. The Adonis is your new favorite addition that’s comfy, cute, and podiatrist-approved.

Other actresses like Jessica Alba, Blythe Danner, and Gal Gadot are known to be spotted in shoes from Naot as well, for good reason. This footwear brand provides all-day comfort while staying fashionable. And the newly-released Adonis sneakers give you exactly that and more. This slip-on style is made for easy wear.

Naot Adonis

Image: Naot.

Similar to the brand’s other pairs, it features a removable cork and latex footbed that’s seriously supportive. It’s designed to be flexible and absorb shock well, making it great to wear for long hours. Plus, it’s crafted with a breathable knit just like Naot’s Galaxy sneakers that Lange wore recently. So, it’s fair to say she would be a fan of the Adonis sneakers as well.

Image: Naot.

The Adonis sneakers promise quality, fashion, and extreme comfort in one pair. Right now, these Naot shoes are available in three colors on Zappos, but they’re already selling out fast.

Something to keep in mind is that they do run big, so half sizes are recommended to size down. So don’t hesitate on snagging a pair for yourself before it’s too late! Related story This Product Made My Sparse Brows Noticeably Fuller With Very Minimal Effort & It’s on Sale for 25% Off

