Drew Barrymore’s Secret to a Good Hair Day Is This $10 L’Oreal Product That’s the “Perfect Touch-up”

Drew Barrymore is no stranger to a bad hair day. And like the rest of us, she may even be guilty of not washing it for a few days. That’s not a big deal, though, because we doubt anyone even seems to notice. Though we doubt anyone notices because she seems to always have effortlessly flawless hair. Typically, dry shampoo is a common hack for freshening hair. But in a recent interview with The Cut, the actress revealed that her secret to clean-looking hair is actually a pretty surprising cult-fave product.

L’Oreal’s Magic Root Cover Up is known to be a quick fix for various hair problems. In particular, it’s a root touch-up that conceals gray roots in seconds. In fact, celebrities like Eva Longoria and Kelly Ripa are known to be fans of this root touch-up for hiding grays. But in the interview, Barrymore said she used it to keep her hair looking clean between washes. That’s right, so not only does it cover grays, but it can also be used like a dry shampoo to spruce things up.

Not only do celebrities love it, but a ton of reviewers also swear by L’Oréal’s Magic Root Cover-Up as well. In fact, it has over 39,000 five-star reviews that all agree it’s a “great life hack”. This product adds long-lasting color that hides gray roots until your next wash. So, we can totally see why Barrymore opts for this concealer spray between washes. The temporary color can even make hair naturally appear shinier and denser.

“It gives me a full dark brown head of hair. This stuff is a lifesaver,” said an Amazon reviewer. “It even makes me look much younger because I am spraying my grays away. It even makes my hair look thicker and fuller.”

Many reviewers also agree that this product is “perfect for in-between touch-ups” at the salon. They also affirmed that it does stain, cause irritation, or dry your scalp. Even better, it comes right off. One reviewer vouched, saying “The color washes right out, but it goes just where you need it in a pinch.”

The Magic Root Cover-Up from L’Oréal works on all hair types and is water resistant. Plus, it seamlessly blends into natural hair colors like dark brown, medium blonde, and more.

So, take a tip from Drew Barrymore’s hair care routine. Now for just $10, snag the Magic Root Cover-Up to make your beautiful hair last.

