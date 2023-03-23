If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Dry cuticles and brittle nails tend to be a bigger problem during the colder months of the year. But it’s always good to have a few products on hand to keep your cuticles in good shape year round. While there’s definitely no shortage of cuticle treatments out there, we found one that’s super affordable and highly effective, shoppers are stocking up because they’re convinced it’s going to “blow up on TikTok soon.”

The Ecco Pure Cuticle Oil Pen is described as a nail and cuticle protectant that you can use to thicken and strengthen nails, and make your manicure and pedicure last longer. According to the brand, it also hydrates cuticles, softens dead skin, and stimulates nail growth. Unlike other similar cuticle treatments, this comes in the form of pen that’s easy to use and small enough to fit anywhere. It’s what really sets this apart from the rest, according to the numerous Amazon shoppers who say they keep one of these “everywhere.”

The best part is, it’s ridiculously cheap. We’re talking less than $4 here. Not only does it work really well, shoppers love it so much, they’re going back and buying several more. You just can’t beat a price like that!

You know a product is amazing when reviewers say they’re buying it in multiples. As one shopper said, it’s the perfect product. “My cuticles require more than their share of work. They’re dry, brittle and end up sore from picking (I’m sorry to say all that). This pen does an outstanding job of keeping my cuticles soft and smooth. After getting one pen, I bought several more — for the office, car and a couple friends. One of those friends has now bought one for seemingly everyone in her extended family — that’s how good it is!”

Another reviewer said that they “absolutely love” this pen and called it a “worthy” purchase. They wrote, “I keep it on me at all times even though the directions state to use it at night.” It’s almost addicting to use it more often because of how easily accessible and fun it is to use. It smells SO, SO good, too. My husband even asked me to massage it into his cuticles and he enjoyed it himself. I’d highly recommend purchasing. I will be buying more to have in several locations and because I’m convinced this is going to blow up on TikTok soon, and the price will probably skyrocket.” We couldn’t agree more!

Other Amazon shoppers couldn’t get over how easy it is the use. “This is worth the purchase,” one wrote. “It’s easy to use and effective. I usually do a morning manicure on the weekend, or use the cuticle oil maybe once or twice a week due to cold temps and very dry cuticles. It works very well to keep my nails from peeling and drying.”

If your cuticles hurt, this pen can provide some much-needed relief. According to one reviewer, “I’ve only been using this cuticle oil for a couple days and already notice a world of a difference! The smell is nice and the application is super easy.”

The cuticle oil pen typically goes for $8, but you can snag one for just $4 today. At that price, we wouldn’t blame you if you wanted to stock up!

