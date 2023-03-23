Turn Your Living Room Into a Jungle Gym for Your Cat With These Shelves That Are on Sale on Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Sometimes cat trees just aren’t enough. If your cat refuses to stop climbing the furniture, curtains, kitchen cabinets, and whatever else he can get a leg up on, then it may be time to call in the big guns: cat wall shelves. You can turn your entire home into a kitty jungle gym thanks to this set of three wall mounts from 7 Ruby Road on Amazon — plus, you can save 30 percent when you buy them today.

The 7 Ruby Road Wall-Mounted Cat Shelf with Two Steps is a set of three play areas that can be mounted to the studs behind your wall. Two of the three units are sisal-covered wall grips and the third is a cozy cat hammock. You can arrange the shelves in whatever formation feels right and allow your cat to jump around and play on your wall rather than on the furniture.

And you can even buy a second set to expand your cat’s adventures and make room for even more nap spaces high above his kingdom!

7 Ruby Road Wall-Mounted Cat Shelf with Two Steps $70 Buy now

“I loved the idea of a floating hammock to reduce taking up more floor space and this one always caught my attention because it’s very minimalist and aesthetically pleasing,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “[My cat] happily jumps up and down and even plays with his tail under the posts while he’s on it (not the smartest but oh well).”

Another five-star reviewer added, “I cannot believe how strong this hammock is. It’s so strong and my cats love it so much that I ordered another one to add to the wall. One hammock supports the weight of my two cats who together weigh 27 pounds! … Highly recommend!!”

Give your cat the climbing experience he’s been dreaming about and grab the 7 Ruby Road Wall-Mounted Cat Shelf with Two Steps while it’s marked down to just $70.

Related story Nicole Kidman’s Favorite Hair Thickening Shampoo & Conditioner Are Down to $17 For a Limited Time Only

Before you go, check out our top foolproof cat-approved gifts for your fur baby:



