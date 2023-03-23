This Bestselling 20-Piece Set of Copper Cookware Is on Sale for Nearly 50% On Wayfair Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re looking to upgrade your current cookware to copper, then you’re in luck. Wayfair is currently hosting a sale on a set of bestselling copper cookware that’s marked down to nearly 50 percent of its original price. And according to the reviews, this “kitchen in a box” set comes with everything you need to make your cooking (and baking!) taste incredible.

The Gotham Steel 20-Piece Ceramic Nonstick Cookware Set with Bakeware comes with all the pots, pans, and trays you’ll ever need. The set includes a stock pot, two saucepans, two frying pans, a grill pan, a griddle, five lids, five bakeware essentials, and even a steamer basket.

Each piece is coated with Gotham Steel’s PFOA-free nonstick ceramic coating that is actually utensil safe and can even be run through the dishwasher.

Normally priced at $400, you can pick the entire set of 20 pieces up on Wayfair today for just over $200.

“This product is second to none in the kitchen,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “Great assembly of pieces. I’m a chef and I would recommend this to anyone that loves the kitchen.”

"Love this set! Nonstick and more than enough pots!" with someone else adding, "Absolutely love this set. I have used the deep fryer basket and the rest of the set for the holidays. Easy to clean and nonstick works wonders."

Great for beginner home cooks and pro chefs alike, the Gotham Steel 20-piece set is the perfect replacement for your mismatched pots and pans. It literally comes with everything but the kitchen sink!

