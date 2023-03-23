Cameron Diaz & Mandy Moore Adore Merit’s Clean, Minimalist Makeup — Here Are 5 Products Worth Buying

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s no secret that we love celebrity-approved beauty finds. Stars like Saima Hayeck and Drew Barrymore have shared their favorite brands, and now there’s one more actress-approved beauty brand to add to your list. Cameron Diaz and Mandy Moore adore Merit Beauty‘s clean, minimalist makeup that makes skin look (and feel) luxurious.

Merit Beauty is known for having minimalist products that offer huge payoffs. Each formula is gently crafted, making them suitable for all skin types, even those with acne-prone skin. “We believe in products that leave your skin looking better after wearing them. We added skin-loving ingredients into our formulas, like plant-based squalane, vitamin B5, and antioxidants,” Merit’s website says. “We also partnered with Biba de Sousa, a longtime Hollywood-favorite facialist, who is famous for her no-list. Together, we eliminated another 73 ingredients that are potentially acne-triggering (like coconut oil),” the brand added.

From luscious lipsticks to skin perfecting complexion sticks, see the best five products that are worth adding to your cart.

Merit’s Signature Lipstick is one of Diaz’s favorites from the brand, and it’s no surprise why. It’s exceptionally hydrating, and the color payoff is out of this world. The formula is also lightweight, so you won’t even feel anything on your lips. The lipstick also has a secret function. Thanks to the included vitamin C, the lipstick helps reduce the appearance of fine lines. You can snag it in eight shades.

The secret to a “no makeup, makeup look” is this perfecting complexion stick. It’s the best balance between a sheer foundation and a concealer, that seamlessly blends into skin without leaving a trace. The Minimalist stick was developed with celebrity esthetician Biba de Sousa to be safe for all skin types — including those with acne-prone skin. You can add this brush from Merit to help apply it.

This flush balm provides a warm, rosy glow that lasts all day. It has vitamin E to hydrate skin, so the blush doesn't leave a chalky finish behind. The balm melts into the skin and adds color without concealing your natural skin.

Every makeup routine needs a trustworthy mascara that delivers results. In this case, we’re talking about long, voluminous, and clump-free lashes. Luckily, Merit’s Clean Lash lengthens, tints, and lifts eyelashes. The formula is buildable and easy to apply —its precision brush separates each lash.

For those who don’t prefer lipstick but still want some color, opt for a tinted lip oil instead. The Shade Slick is crafted with rosehip oil, shea butter, and jojoba oil to moisturize lips. Aside from keeping your pout smooth and hydrated, the oil also adds a beautiful tint.

