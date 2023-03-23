Beauty Fans Love This $9 Alternative To Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty Blush That Always Sells Out

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Rare Beauty’s Soft Pinch Liquid Blush is one of the most coveted blushes on the market. After all, it was created by Selena Gomez who definitely knows a thing or two about beauty. Whether you’re scrolling through TikTok or Instagram, it’s easy to see that this viral blush has so many fans that just can’t live without it. And if you ask us, it’s worth the hype. From its pigmented shades to its dewy finish, it’s no surprise this product constantly sells out. But if you aren’t able to get your hands on it, we found an alternative that looks just as good. In fact, TikTokers are calling Revolution Beauty’s Blush Bomb Cream Blusher ‘almost identical’ to Rare Beauty’s blush. Plus, it’s $14 less than the original!

Blush is a must-have in any makeup bag, and this $9 alternative is worthy of being included in yours. It adds a lovely flush of color to the skin that will last all day. Similar to Rare Beauty, this blush is highly pigmented and seamlessly blends into your foundation.

Rare Beauty’s Liquid Blush comes in 13 shades, but you’d be considered lucky to find your desired color in stock. That’s why, it doesn’t hurt to try Revolution Beauty’s similar option in the meantime. The Blush Bomb Cream Blusher comes in four shades, including a warm peach and a subtle pink.

Some reviewers noted that this version has a more sheer finish than the original, but it nevertheless gives a gorgeous glow. And the best part? You only need a small amount for a gorgeous tint.

One shopper agreed, saying “You don’t need much to get a really nice tint, and it builds well. It blended so easily with nothing but my fingers. Lovely formula.”

"It's similar to Rare Beauty and has a high pigment. The only difference is this one is slightly more mousse textured whereas the rare Blush is more liquidy. It's amazing and if they come out with more colors I will buy them all."

Revolution Beauty’s Blush Bomb Cream Blusher is definitely your next best bet if Rare Beauty’s Liquid Blush isn’t in stock. So if you’re looking to enhance your complexion, try this alternative that blends so beautifully.

