These Are the 3 Store-Bought Tomato Sauces Giada De Laurentiis Actually Recommends

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Chef, author, and food guru Giada De Laurentiis started cooking with her grandfather in Italy when she was just a kid, and she credits him, her nonno, with inspiring her to share Italian food with people around the world. She never forgot the wonderful sense of community he had — he knew every artisan and small family farmer in town, and valued their expertise in the products they had been creating for generations. That’s why she started Giadzy Pantry, where she sources items from the best Italian producers and tells the stories behind the people making them, all so we can experience an authentic taste of Italy at our own homes. So, when we found these store-bought tomato sauces on Giadzy, we knew De Laurentiis would only offer them if they were absolutely amazing.

Launched in 2003 by third-generation farmers from the Passalacqua family, Bio Orto is dedicated to capturing the freshest Italian produce. A leader in organic agriculture, they grow their produce in the valleys of Gargano National Park in Puglia, on the southeastern edge of the country. From their olive oils to fruit preserves, tomatoes, sauces, and more, every ingredient is hand-picked and packed in their state-of-the-art facilities to ensure you get the best of what Italy has to offer.

These three jarred Bio Orto tomato sauces are must-haves in your pantry for cooking up an authentic Italian meal. Check out what unique flavors each can bring to your pasta dishes. Buon Appetito!

Bio Orto Organic Tomato Passata

Courtesy of Bio Orto.

With a ripe, fresh flavor, organic tomato passata is a brilliant recipe starter. It can be used anywhere you need a smooth tomato texture, but shouldn’t be cooked for too long to preserve that fresh-from-the-vine flavor. Use this to make a crowd-pleasing tomato soup, or a pasta pomodoro that shines with summery flavor, even in the dead of winter.

Passata is not the tomato puree you may be used to; it’s made with fresh tomatoes, instead of cooked, which gives it an elegant lightness of both flavor and texture. Hand-picked ripe tomatoes from Puglia, the “heel” of Italy’s boot, are peeled and strained to make this uncooked puree, which is packed in glass jars so no tinny aftertaste can ruin their fresh, vibrant flavor.

Bio Orto Organic Tomato Passata $11.50 Buy now

Bio Orto Organic Arrabbiata Sauce

Courtesy of Bio Orto.

With bold flavors of sweet tomato, spicy chile flakes, and garlic, this organic arrabbiata sauce is heat-seeking perfection. Toss simply with cooked pasta, or use it instead of plain tomato sauce as a base for more adventurous dishes. Spicy chicken parmesan, anyone?

Related story This Non-Greasy Vitamin C Serum Gives Skin a ‘Gorgeous' Glow, Shoppers Are Getting Compliments All the Time

A relatively new addition to the Italian cuisine pantheon, arrabbiata originated in Rome in the 1950s, as a craze for spicy foods swept the country. In the Roman dialect, the name means “extreme” — which is how the heat level of this sauce was perceived when it was first introduced. A few tweaks to the classic Roman amatriciana by an unknown trattoria owner led to this fiery new dish, which quickly gained fans across the country.

Bio Orto Organic Arrabbiata Sauce $12.50 Buy now

Bio Orto Organic Puttanesca Sauce

Courtesy of Bio Orto.

With bold flavors of sweet tomato, olive, garlic, capers, and a hint of spicy chile flakes, this organic puttanesca sauce is just the thing to liven up any weeknight dinner. Simply toss with cooked pasta, or get creative and use this as a base for a lively chicken cacciatore.

Puttanesca is said to have originated in Naples in the mid-1900s, making it a newer addition to the pasta canon. There are a number of different stories about its origin, most of which are for adult ears only (puttanesca loosely translates to “lady of the night”). Whatever its history, the dish is beloved for delivering strong, punchy flavor quickly — perfect for a weeknight dinner when you don’t want to sacrifice taste.

Bio Orto Organic Puttanesca Sauce $12.50 Buy now

Before you go, shop some of our favorite items on Amazon below.