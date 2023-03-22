Costco’s Pre-planted Flower Bulb Pots Make Spring Gardening Easy

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Spring is allegedly here, and even though the weather isn’t exactly cooperating to its full potential just yet, we are already itching for the signs of spring and summer that are so welcome after a gray and dreary winter. Nothing beats seeing the natural world come back to life, with buds on trees, birds chirping, and the first spring flowers beginning to send up sprouts in your garden. Unless, like us, you don’t really have a garden, and even if you did, chances are it’s looking a little neglected. Costco has the answer for those of us who are dying to feel like we have a spring time green thumb, even when the reality is that we can kill just about any plant without even trying. They’re selling pre-planted flower bulb pots that you can set on your front stoop, on the patio, or right in the garden, and other than the ocassional watering, you’ll be rewarded with bright and cheery flowers without having to get down and dirty in the muck and soil.

Costco’s pre-planted flower bulbs come in a woven container that can be placed anywhere outside to add a pop of color. The bulbs just need to be watered according to the packaging instructions, and in a few weeks you’ll have the start of a container flower garden. The pots are filled with a variety of different blooms and combinations of blooms, including begonias, calla lillies, and oriental lillies. Costco members can get these pre-planted flower bulb pots for 27.99.

It’s a pretty unique product. We were able to find some alternatives online, mostly for paperwhites and amaryllis bulbs, which are traditionally given as a Christmas gift, because they can be grown indoors during the winter.

We did find one company that specializes in flower bulb sales that’s also offering pre-planted flower bulb pots. Holland Bulb Farms has several options on their site, including their “Eminence” potted bulb garden, which features Attraction Narcissus, Yellow Queen Hyacinths, and King of the Striped Crocus.

If you love flowers but aren’t so sold on kneeling in the mud, these potted flower bulb gardens could be the answer. Just get a Costco membership, and the mythical green thumb could finally be yours.

