Ever since concerns surfaced over the dangers of non-stick “coated” cookware, ceramic cookware has become a popular alternative. Ceramic also distributes heat evenly, is durable and scratch-resistant, comes in an array of colors, and is generally less expensive than stainless steel. Sounds too good to be true? Wait until you hear this: A 16-piece ceramic cookware set in 12 gorgeous colors is available for less than $100 right now on Amazon.

GreenLife Cookware, a leader in non-toxic, ceramic nonstick cookware, has added two new colors of its ultra budget-friendly cookware set. Now available in Periwinkle and Grey, the total assortment of color options to match your kitchen decor is up to 12. And these 16-piece sets are an incredible value at their regular price of $119 — and a legit steal at the current sale price of $94.99. The set includes two frying pans, a saute pan, two saucepans, a mini egg pan, a stockpot, a stainless steel steamer, and a 4-piece multi-purpose Nylon kitchen utensil set.

The GreenLife Soft Grip collection is all about comfort and control. Made from recycled aluminum and reinforced with a wobble-free base for extra strength and even heating, the rivetless interiors prevent snags and food buildup. The toxin-free Thermolon nonstick coating, starts with sand and creates 60% less CO2 emissions during the curing phase than traditional coatings. Finished in vibrant colors, this set is outfitted with soft-grip Bakelite handles designed to stay cool on the stovetop.

An Amazon customer favorite since 2015, GreenLife boasts over 30,000 five star reviews.

“Finally we found these GreenLife pans which solved all the problems” with other ceramic cookware, explains one five-star Amazon review. “They have truly slick surfaces that work well, they clean up super easily, they are lightweight, the handles are cool and have a lovely smooth feel to them yet provide a secure grip.” The reviewer goes on to compliment the glass lids and the aluminum construction, before moving on to the aesthetics: “Of course we love the colors, especially since the set we purchased matches our decor perfectly; the other colors are obviously selected to be excellent shades for kitchen decor.”