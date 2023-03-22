This Non-Greasy Vitamin C Serum Gives Skin a ‘Gorgeous’ Glow, Shoppers Are Getting Compliments All the Time

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There are so many skincare products out there like tinted moisturizers, hydrating oils, and exfoliating masks that promise you radiant skin. But which ones are actually worth it? If you want to achieve the kind of beautiful, youthful glow that so many celebs seem to have, doing some digging into their favorite products can take your skincare regimen to the next level. After all, they’re sure to have a few brands and products worthy of being on your radar.

Medik8 is one brand in particular that’s known to be a must-have for Hailey Bieber and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. If you want to instantly brighten your face and have the kind of skin that naturally glows, you may want to check out Medik8’s best-selling vitamin C serum, which is said to be your solution for a brighter and more even-toned face.

Vitamin C serums are the perfect way to boost your complexion, especially if it’s looking a little dull due to winter. And if you ask us, they’re an absolute must if you want to glow around the clock. Medik8’s C-Tetra Radiance Serum is made with a stabilized form of vitamin C that the brand claims is suitable for all skin types, even those with extra sensitive skin. If you’re someone who shies away from vitamin C serums, this was specifically made to cause low to no irritation. Plus, its non-greasy formula helps to minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. So, it’s truly a treat for your skin, regardless of your skin type and its needs.

Medik8 C-Tetra Lipid Vitamin C Radiance Serum

Image: Medik8.

C-Tetra Lipid Vitamin C Radiance Serum $48 Buy now

According to reviewers, this daily serum makes their skin look and feel luxurious. “This is by far the best vitamin C I’ve used,” said a reviewer. “My skin was looking brighter, firmer and more even-toned after a week of use. Almost oily in texture but absorbs quickly and helps keep skin hydrated all day.”

Whereas another reviewer added that this is her new favorite vitamin C serum. “I have to say this is my favorite vitamin C. It’s super hydrating. The glow that gives to the skin is just spectacular!”

So if you don’t own a vitamin C product in your routine yet, give Medik8’s C-Tetra Radiance Serum a try. It will illuminate the skin, while also revealing a softer and healthier look. It’s the instant refresh your skin needs after a long winter. Related story Self-Proclaimed ‘Makeup Snobs’ Who Swear By Dior Love This $9 Concealer That ‘Takes Years Off’ Your Face

Before you go, check out this slideshow below