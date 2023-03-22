If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When we found out that celebrity chef and author Carla Hall was launching a new cookware line at QVC, we could hardly wait. Hall is known for her intentionality through cooking and believes that food connects us all — a message poured into every dish, and now, her new line titled, Sweet Heritage by Carla Hall. I had the opportunity to speak with Hall about Sweet Heritage and what makes each piece so special.

Within the first few minutes of our Zoom call, Hall and I were chatting about the cookware pieces and the inspiration behind the line. I mentioned that the prints on the dishes reminded me of the ones my grandmother had in her kitchen when I was younger, which prompted both Hall and me to reminisce about memories of our grandmothers. “That gave me chills, and it’s making me a little teary,” Hall says. “You’ve captured exactly what I wanted. I’m so inspired by my grandmothers. Even though I wasn’t cooking with them, I connect with them (their spirits) through food.” We then dived into all things Sweet Heritage. She shared that the line is inspired to feel fresh and modern, with vintage touches.

Sweet Heritage features nesting measuring bowls, non-stick sheet pans, and more for affordable prices. Each piece has beautiful designs that have an old feel. The items come in a variety of colors like cornflower (a sky blue-like shade), sage, plum, and tomato. And not only do the products serve for functional cooking, but they also double as the perfect decor piece for your kitchen.

Keep reading to see our favorite pieces from the line. Happy shopping!

Sweet Heritage Ceramic Butter Keeper

Sweet Heritage

This ceramic butter keeper makes it easy to store and serve butter when you need it. The top of the dish houses up to 1/2 cup of your butter of choice, while the bottom half of the dish holds cool water to keep it fresh. "Simply fill the top with butter and the base with cool water, and it's ready to serve in style," the brand explains.

Ceramic Butter Keeper $23.50 Buy now

Sweet Heritage 9×13 Sheet Pan w/ Silicone Liner

Sweet Heritage

If you’re looking for sheet pans that don’t stick, no matter what you use them for, this one is for you. The 9×13 Sheet Pan also includes a silicone liner that makes the perfect base for bakes goods. The best part? Hall says to clean, “just wipe down with a rag or towel.” That means you don’t have to scrub the pan after every use. Sign us up!

Sheet Pan $28.86 Buy now

Sweet Heritage Nesting Ceramic Measuring Bowls

Sweet Heritage

Nesting bowls make prepping ingredients manageable, and they save space on your counters. These Sweet Heritage bowls come in a set of six with different measurements. †hey are crafted from stoneware and are suitable to withstand heat up to 572 degrees Fahrenheit. The nesting bowls are also dishwasher-, refrigerator-, freezer, and microwave-safe.

Nesting Ceramic Measuring Bowls $28.57 Buy now

Sweet Heritage Variable Speed Hand Blender w/ Attachments

Sweet Heritage

This small but mighty variable-speed hand blender purees, blends, whips, and more all in one! The handheld has multiple features ranging from low to high that make creating our favorite recipes a breeze. It includes all the attachments you need for your kitchen (three total). You can also froth milk for lattes with it too.

Variable Speed Hand Blender $49.98 Buy now

The launch went live on March 22 and is already selling fast. So if you want to add some new dishes to your kitchen, make sure to fill your cart stat.

