When it comes to our pets, there is no limit on how far we’re willing to go to make sure they have the best of the best — including toys. Whether you’re celebrating holidays like Easter or their birthday, surprise them with new, fun toys they will love. If your pet is bored with the same tassel wands from your local pet stores, head to Target and check out Boots & Barkley. Our latest find? This four-piece birthday celebration cat toy set and this seven-piece set.

Boots & Barkley is known for its adorably cute pet toys. Right now, you can shop for plenty of Easter gifts to supply your cat with, or you can snag these irresistibly sweet birthday sets. The celebration cat toy pack includes four toys: Two birthday party mice, one present, and of course, a slice of cake. Each piece has vibrant colors that will immediately catch your furry friend’s attention. You can also purchase the seven-piece set for even more entertainment. The toys have a soft plush feel, perfect for nibbling, chasing, or cuddling. And they’re easy to spot clean, so you don’t have to throw them in the wash to keep them fresh.

“Such a great idea!” one shopper wrote.” My cats love this package of toys. Great way to celebrate their birthday or special occasion!”

You can also snag this seven-piece set for even more fun. The set comes with two balls, three characters, one cupcake, and one slice of cake.

Much like cats, pet parents also love the toys because they’re durable and provide hours of entertainment. As you scroll through reviews, shoppers praise the toys. “This is my cat’s new favorite toy!” one said of the brand’s tassel wand. “He has another toy from Target that he loves with the felt balls and a bell, but they don’t sell it anymore. So I was excited to find this one for him. He loves chasing this one and jumping in the air to grab it. I love that it keeps him active and playful.”