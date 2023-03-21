Reviewers Say ‘Everyone Should Have One’ of These Adorable Mushroom Kitchen Funnels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We’re all for making tools and accessories a bit more fun — a funky print or unique design can make an everyday essential a bit more enjoyable to use. And it doesn’t get more fun than the OTOTO Big Magic Mushroom Funnel, which makes funneling liquids a highlight of your day.

The Big Magic Mushroom, which is currently on sale for $17, is a BPA-free silicone funnel that makes pouring things into bottles a breeze. Just put the stem of the mushroom into any bottleneck, flip the mushroom cap up, and get pouring! Then, when all your funneling is said and done, you can pop the Magic Mushroom into the dishwasher or give it a quick wash with soap and water.

“I sincerely hope that whoever’s responsible for the Magic Mushroom has been made fabulously wealthy from its sales, because this adorable little thing is *genius!*” one five-star reviewer wrote. “I’m a stroke survivor [and] wheelchair-bound with the use of only one hand, so what once were simple tasks are often difficult or impossible for me to accomplish independently. But with the assistance of my Magic Mushroom, one of those tasks has been rendered possible — I can now transfer soda from one of those big unwieldy two-liter plastic bottles into a more manageable-for-me 16.9 oz. bottle. Everyone should have one of these!”

Another reviewer wrote, “Hands down one of the best purchases I’ve made in a while. It is so cute! Easy to clean, and store. it works like a charm.”

And for smaller funneling jobs, you can check out the original Magic Mushroom funnel, which is also on sale for 30 percent off. You’ll soon be looking for any excuse to put these funnels to work!

