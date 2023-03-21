You Can Pick up This Set of 20 Stainless Steel Knives With Nearly 20,000 5-Star Reviews for Under $100 Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

A quality set of knives can get you really far in the kitchen, but some chef-approved sets can set you back hundreds upon hundreds of dollars. However, this 20-piece set of stainless steel knives on Amazon has almost 20,000 five-star reviews from people who say that it’s a top-quality set without the top-quality price tag — and it’s currently on sale for just $80.

The McCook 20-Piece German Stainless Steel Knife Set comes with all the knives you need to do the best job possible in the kitchen. It comes with a chef’s knife, a slicing knife, a bread knife, two santoku knives, a cheese knife, a pizza knife, a fine-edge utility knife, a paring knife, and eight serrated steak knives. Plus, you get two pairs of kitchen shears and a hardwood block with a built-in sharpener.

And because the knives are made from a single piece of German stainless steel, they’re a breeze to clean and you don’t have to worry about bacteria hiding in any nooks or crannies.

Image: McCook

McCook 20-Piece German Stainless Steel Knife Set $80

One five-star reviewer said the McCook knives are “great,” adding, “I’ve been using the chef knife and the santoku pretty much every day for a couple of months and they’re still pretty sharp … These knives are all comfortable to hold and use. I like that the knives are all unibody construction so there are no crevices that can be hard to clean. Usually a simple wipe down with soap and water is sufficient.”

Another reviewer added, “Beautifully designed stainless steel cutlery. Amazingly priced. Less than half of the other brands on the market and in my opinion just as good.”

Don’t drop a ton of cash on a starter knife set. Pick up the McCook 20-Piece Germain Stainless Steel set instead and let your cooking skills shine.

