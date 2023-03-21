We Found The Perfect White Dress For Spring That’s ‘Comfy, Classy, & a Bit Sassy’ – & It’s Selling Out Fast

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Spring is finally here, and our wardrobe couldn’t be any happier. With temperatures starting to rise, it’s time to start planning fresh outfits for the sunny days. So, switch out those stuffy sweaters for maybe a laidback dress. And if you love a flowy fit, then we’ve found the perfect white dress to take into spring and summer. Quince’s Linen Button-Front Dress is “comfy, classy, and a bit sassy,” according to a shopper. And we bet, it will be a new favorite once you try it out. Don’t worry, this one isn’t see-through at all, so it’s already a winner in our books.

Made from 100% European linen, this lightweight dress retains heat even when it’s sweltering outside. The midi-styled outfit is super breathable and naturally heat-regulated thanks to this more sustainable material. A reviewer vouched, saying “it’s super flowy and breezy – wore it in 90% humidity, 80-100F weather and it kept me cool!”

Quince 100% European Linen Button Front Dress

100% European Linen Button Front Dress in White $49.90 Buy now

Not to mention, the dress has an adjustable belt that makes it look so flattering on any figure. Best of all, the linen piece has pockets! Seriously, who doesn’t love a convenient spot in their clothes?

Overall, the Quince Dress is a super versatile and stylish option. It’s no surprise that shoppers are obsessed with it. A reviewer said that everything about the dress is “absolutely fabulous’, especially the price that you can’t beat. The Button-Front Dress is only $50, but it would traditionally be retailed for $218 based on its premium quality.

However, it’s already selling out fast, so don’t miss out! Luckily, it comes in other colorways like olive, tan, burnt orange, and black which are mostly in stock. So, check out Quince’s 100% European Linen Button Front Dress that’s the perfect fit for the warm weather.

Quince 100% European Linen Button Front Dress in Terracotta

Image: Quince.

Add some color to your spring wardrobe with Quince’s Linen Dress in burnt orange. Related story Shoppers Are ‘Excited to Wear Sandals Again’ After Using This ‘Life-Changing’ $10 Foot Callous Remover

100% European Linen Button Front Dress in Terracotta $49.90 Buy now

Quince 100% European Linen Button Front Dress in Driftwood

Image: Quince.

Sometimes, all you need is a simple look like this tan linen dress. It easily complements any shoes, accessories, or jackets you pair with it this spring.

100% European Linen Button Front Dress in Driftwood $49.90 Buy now

