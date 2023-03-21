Versed’s TikTok-Famous Bubble Headband Is Back for One Day Only & Trust Us, You’ll Want to Act Fast

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Versed did it again when it comes to internet-famous products. ICYMI, the skincare brand’s viral headband is back with a special surprise. Shoppers can finally shop the bubble headband with the brand’s latest drop: a jumbo version of its best-selling moisturizer, Dew Point. That’s right, you can get two TikTok-approved items in one set, and you don’t want to pass this up. Today’s your only chance to snag this Dew Point Jumbo and Headband Duo. Leave your skin feeling refreshed and look good while doing so thanks to this limited-edition bundle. It’s only $35, so don’t miss out on this one-day exclusive!

Even though the headband is only sold today, Versed’s Dew Point Jumbo is here to stay. Versed listens to its reviewers who loved the product so much that they wanted a larger tube. So, the celeb-loved brand is gifting two times the amount.

Now, shoppers no longer have to restock their favorite moisturizer for a while. This bigger size lets you save more when you purchase Dew Point, and trust us you’ll want to. The lightweight gel cream provides deep hydration skin, while also calming inflammation. Best of all, it doesn’t clog pores. Not to mention, this product gives your skin the bounce it’s been missing.

Dew Point Jumbo + Headband Duo

Image: Versed.

“This has become one of my favorite moisturizers,” said a reviewer. “Its gel consistency saves my skin in the harsh winter months and I love the ‘bouncy’ feel on the skin. It’s not heavy at all and it’s not too dewy to wear under my SPF.”

Another reviewer called it their all-time favorite too, saying "I have never bought a moisturizer I have wanted to rebuy. This is literally my new everyday all the time skin care. From the consistency to the feeling on my skin. Like omg, my skin has been so soft and much clearer now!"

Typically, the Dew Point is available for as low as $7. However, we suggest the jumbo size that’s $20 if you want the best value. But if you’re able to shop today, then score Versed’s Dew Point Jumbo and Headband Duo before it’s gone!

