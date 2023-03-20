Angelina Jolie & Priyanka Chopra’s Favorite Eco-Friendly Purse Brand Is Having Its Biggest Sale Ever With Bags Up to 70% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s that time of the year again when our closet needs a complete revival. With spring almost here, there are a ton of major sales happening now, from beauty events to clothing sales. And let’s just say, they offer the perfect excuse to freshen up our collections. ICYMI, Senreve is offering one of the biggest savings so far this year that you don’t want to miss out on. The eco-friendly purse brand is giving up to 70 percent off on brand-new and used styles in pristine condition. And if you ask us, it’s a win-win for both your wardrobe and the planet. So, don’t let a stylish bag go to waste!

For a limited time, you can get an incredible deal on a new classic work tote, evening clutch, or any other style that you might have always wanted to try. Senreve even has purses loved by celebrities like Angelina Jolie, Priyanka Chopra, Gabrielle Union, and more at a serious discount right now. Hurry, though, because these luxury bags are already selling out. So, shop now before your perfect bag is gone. Check out below a few celeb-loved handbags that are marked down just in time for spring.

Senreve Mini Maestra Bag

Switch out the neutrals for a handbag that brings a nice pop of color to your collection. The Mini Maestra Bag has seven interior pockets and is large enough to fit an iPad. Celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Gabrielle Union, Anna Kendrick, Jessica Alba, Brie Larson, and so many more have been known to be fans of this bag. Snag the best discount in its merlot shade that’s 30 percent off now.

MINI MAESTRA BAG $487 Buy now

Maestra Bag

The Maestra Bag is a best-seller at Senreve for good reason. Not only does it look incredibly stylish, but it’s also super versatile. The Lady Gaga-loved bag can be worn as a satchel, tote, crossbody, or backpack. Plus, it can hold up to a 15″ laptop, so it really is a winner whenever you’re on the go. It’s 30 percent off in forest green, but it’s on sale in other colorways as well.

MAESTRA BAG $662 Buy now

Gemelli Tote

The Gemelli Tote is professional and chic at the same time, making it a must-have for work. This Angelina Jolie-approved bag is the perfect fit for a laptop and has accessible pockets. Score this luxe carryall for 50 percent off during Senreve’s Sale. Related story Here's Where to Buy Baby Formula Online Safely If Your Local Stores Are Still Out of Stock

Gemelli Tote $498 Buy now

Mini Alunna Bag

Actresses Sarah Michelle Gellar and Kristen Bell are both known to swear by Senreve’s Mini Alunna Bag. This tiny purse is the perfect size for all essentials like earbuds, a phone, or chapstick. Wear it as a crossbody, backpack, or double-handle bag for 30 percent off.

Mini Alunna Bag $417 Buy now

Aria Belt Bag

Belt bags are so popular right now, so it’s no surprise that this Senreve style is almost out of stock. The Aria Belt Bag keeps your hand free, making it a great choice for everyday wear. It’s up to 40 percent now, so grab this Kristen Bell-fave fit in its remaining colors before it’s too late!

Aria Belt Bag $297 Buy now

Doctor Bag

You can’t go wrong with a timeless shade like chestnut. The Doctor Bag is a great addition that’s universally flattering. Plus, its boxy design offers plenty of room even after packing a tablet. Save $368 on this Senreve bag worn by Emma Roberts and Jenna Dewan.

Doctor Bag $537 Buy now

