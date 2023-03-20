The Pioneer Woman’s Spring Dutch Oven Looks Nearly Identical to Le Creuset But Only Costs $30

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There are so many reasons to love Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond: her affinity for basset hounds, her down-to-earth personality, her hunky cowboy husband, and, of course, her approachable, down-home recipes. Fans of Drummond also swear by her popular line of cookware as being perfect for home cooks of all skill levels. Plus, her designs are gorgeous and affordable: Case in point, this under $30 pretty-in-pink flower-shaped Dutch oven. Not only is it the cutest thing, it looks nearly identical to a Le Creuset cast iron cocotte that costs 10 times as much!

Made of decorative, durable enamel on cast iron, this Pioneer Woman Timeless Beauty Dutch oven will add classic charm and fun to your kitchen. The lid features a gorgeous floral shape and a Bakelite accent knob that is interchangeable, so you can mix and match its appearance as you please. Available in pink, purple, and yellow, it’s perfect for cooking and serving meals to family and friends this spring. Compare it to the top-of-the-line Le Creuset Cast Iron Flower Cocotte at almost $300, and it’s a no-brainer to add the Pioneer Woman’s design to your Walmart cart.

The Pioneer Woman Timeless Beauty Enamel on Cast Iron 3-Quart Dutch Oven

Courtesy of The Pioneer Woman Timeless Beauty.

The Pioneer Woman Timeless Beauty Enamel on Cast Iron 3-Quart Dutch Oven $29.97 Buy now

Walmart shopper Bonnie called this Dutch oven “the perfect pot” in her five-star review. “We loved this little pot so much that we bought one in every color to give as gifts,” she wrote. “It is the perfect size for small meals or side dishes. The design is so cute and the colors are the perfect pop of color every kitchen needs. We have been very happy with the quality of our Pioneer Woman products that we have purchased and highly recommended them.”

The Pioneer Woman Timeless Beauty collection is a good choice for anyone looking for high-quality, stylish, and versatile kitchen items that are affordably priced. Whether you’re an experienced home cook or just starting out in the kitchen, Ree Drummond’s designs are sure to become a favorite in your home — and this $30 Dutch oven will be a highlight among them!