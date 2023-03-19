Shoppers Swear By This $7 Nail Oil For Healing Their ‘Dry & Brittle Nails From Washing Dishes’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Of all the elements in our beauty regimen, there’s usually one significant step we tend to forget: taking care of our nails. If you’re like us, you’ve probably been searching for a nail oil that’s fit for strengthening and restoring your cuticles and nails. Luckily, we’ve tracked down one serum that’s ideal for giving your nails the love and care they need — and it’s only $7 on Amazon.

Maccibelle’s Cuticle Oil is a luxurious way to take care of your nails. This formula naturally soothes and moisturizes, while lactic acid from milk goes to work, leaving skin feeling refreshed and stimulated. And don’t worry about any gross smells; this cuticle oil features a warm honey aroma. Packed with Vitamin E, the serum will nourish your cuticles and strengthen your nails at the same time. Just apply a small drop to your cuticles and let the serum go to work — it’s that simple!

Image: Maccibelle via Amazon

Maccibelle Cuticle Oil $6.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Shoppers are loving the way their nails look and feel after using this serum. Don’t believe us? Just read some of their glowing reviews: “I started doing my own nails at home and needed cuticle oil for my cuticles which are drying and brittle from washing dishes,” one shopper wrote. “This oil is very moisturizing and makes my nails look great. I recommend this for anyone who does their nails at home.”

Another shopper said they “Loved the smell. After first few day [SIC, days] my cuticles were looking so much better.” And a third satisfied shopper wrote, “This oil has worked miracles. I am thoroughly impressed.” We love how happy shoppers are with this product. And if it works for them, we can’t think of any other reason why you shouldn’t give it a try. Buy your own little bottle of Maccibelle Cuticle Oil today.

